LONDON May 5 Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker, sidelined for three months because of an ankle injury, is "very confident" he will be fit to play for Germany at Euro 2012 next month.

"I have spoken to a lot of people in Germany and England - doctors, physios and coaches - and they are all very comfortable with my ankle," he told the club's website (www.arsenal.com) on Saturday.

"I am 90-95 percent fit. For the past four weeks I have been doing quite a lot of rehab at Arsenal and recently some work with the ball."

Mertesacker, who has won 79 caps for Germany, needed surgery after being injured in Arsenal's Premier League game at Sunderland in February.

Germany will play in Group B alongside Netherlands, Portugal and Denmark at Euro 2012 co-hosted by Ukraine and Poland. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Mark Meadows)