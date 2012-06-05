BERLIN, June 5 The Germany squad for the Euro 2012 finals comprises the following 23 players:

GOALKEEPERS

Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich) Born: 27.03.86 Caps: 26. Became undisputed number one after a sensational 2010 World Cup. His move to Bayern in 2011, from Schalke 04, further cemented his place. Extremely fast, enjoys leaving his area to act as a defender. Enjoying a near-flawless opening half of current Bundesliga season, but more vulnerable in recent games.

Tim Wiese (Werder Bremen) Born: 17.12.81 Caps: 6. Has fought off younger competition to remain the number two choice. Spectacular at times, Wiese, however, has a negative record when playing for Germany, having failed to win any of the six matches he has featured.

Ron-Robert Zieler (Hanover 96) Born 12.02.1989 Caps 1. Got the third spot ahead of talented Marc-andre ter Stegen after a solid season at Hanover 96 with whom he reached the Europa League quarter-finals. the 23-year-old old has, however, minimal experience with the antioanl side having won only a single cap.

DEFENDERS

Holger Badstuber (Bayern Munich) Born: 13.03.89 Caps: 20 Goals: 1. Badstuber looks to have locked down his starting spot in Germany's central defence. The left-footer, a product of the Bayern youth teams, is also dangerous up front venturing forward for set pieces. Suspended for Bayern's Champions League final against Chelsea, he will be looking to make amends at the Euro.

Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich) Born: 03.09.88 Caps: 21 Goals: 0. Has flourished in central defence after a hapless stint at Manchester City. Tall and powerful in the air, Boateng does not shy away from going forward at set piece.

Philipp Lahm (Bayern Munich) Born: 11.11.83 Caps: 86 Goals: 4. Backbone of the German defence, he is a much more reserved captain than his predecessor Michael Ballack, but by far the most consistent defender of his generation in Germany. Can play either on left or on right and likes to try his luck with powerful shots if he finds the space.

Benedikt Hoewedes (Schalke 04) Born: 29.02.88 Caps: 8 Goals: 0. One of a golden generation of young Germans who won the U21 European title in 2009 and made the leap to the senior team, Hoewedes quickly established a reputation as a hard-working centre back. His physical game is not without consequences -- is often ruled out with injuries.

Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) Born: 16.12.88 Caps: 14 Goals: 1. After a sensational 2010-11 Bundesliga-winning season with Borussia Dortmund, Hummels won a starting spot in central defence. A modern-style player, Hummels is highly skilled and strong in the air, scinrg his first international goal with a header against Switzerland in May.

Marcel Schmelzer (Borussia Dortmund) Born: 22.01.1988 Caps: 6 Goals: 0. Another U21 European champion, Schmelzer was key in Borussia Dortmund's 2011 Bundesliga title victory. Has a strong tackle and shot, but unlikely to win a starting spot.

Per Mertesacker (Arsenal) Born: 29.09.1984 Caps: 81 Goals: 1. Once guaranteed a place at the heart of defence, Mertesacker looks less reliable after move to Arsenal from Werder Bremen. Has to fight for a starting place but sidelined with an ankle and foot injury since mid-February. His comeback against the Swiss on May 25 was marred by a string of errors.

MIDFIELDERS

Lars Bender (Bayer Leverkusen) Born: 27.04.89 Caps: 6 Goals: 0. Hugely talented and highly-skilled, has quickly established himself as a prospect although he has considerable competition in a crowded and talented Germany midfield. Versatile in his game.

Sami Khedira (Real Madrid) Born: 04.04.87 Caps: 27 Goals: 1. Has created a superb holding midfield partnership with Bastian Schweinsteiger. Ventures forward and has improved physically since joining Real Madrid two years ago.

Toni Kroos (Bayern Munich) Born: 04.01.90 Caps: 26 Goals: 2. Arguably the most versatile midfielder of his generation, Kroos can dictate pace and direction while slicing open defences with pin-point passing. Possess a lethal long-range shot.

Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich) Born: 13.09.89 Caps: 27 Goals: 10. Joint top scorer at the 2010 World Cup, has been an automatic starter for Bayern and Germany since. He can play in the centre, or on the right, but has had a less spectacular 2011-12 season.

Mesut Ozil (Real Madrid) Born: 15.10.88 Caps: 33 Goals: 8. Midfield maestro and another U21 European champion, Mesut Ozil became a household name after joining Khedira in move to Real Madrid. Flourished in Spain and Germany has come to rely on his creative spark. After losing with Real in the semi-finals of the Champions League to Bayern, will now unite with those opponents as team mates in a bid to lift the Euro trophy.

Marco Reus (Borussia Moenchengladbach) Born: 31.05.89 Caps: 6 Goals: 1. Fast and furious, Marco Reus has become a serious contender after scoring goal after goal in Borussia Moenchengladbach's sensational season so far. He has yet to shine for Germany. Loew could also use the offensive midfielder as an out-and-out striker.

Bastian Schweinsteiger (Bayern Munich) Born: 01.08.1984 Caps: 90 Goals: 23. A commanding presence in midfield, Schweinsteiger has been nicknamed the "brain" by coach Joachim Loew for his ability to orchestrate the team. Combined well with Khedira and has assumed more responsibility since exit of Michael Ballack.

Andre Schuerrle (Bayer Leverkusen) Born: 06.11.90 Caps: 14 Goals: 7. Speedy down the left and has an impressive scoring rate, Schuerrle can blitz past defenders. Looks, however, to have lost the battle for a starting position to Lukas Podolski.

Lukas Podolski (Cologne) Born: 04.06.85 Caps: 97 Goals: 43. Hugely experienced, Podolski enjoying his best personal season in Germany and was be rewarded with a move to the Premier League and Arsenal. Has a stunning scoring record for Germany and has always delivered.

Mario Goetze (Borussia Dortmund) Born: 03.06.92 Caps: 14 Goals: 2. Talented, skilled and creative, the teenager is arguably the most promising German prospect after helping Dortmund to the Bundesliga title at 18 last year. Relishes the big stage.

Ilkay Guendogan (Borussia Dortmund) Born 24.10.1990 Caps 2. Snatched one of the last available places on the squad after a superb second half of the season for his double winners Borussia Dortmund. Has developed into a skilled midfielder, capable of playing Loew's possession game as well as becoming a danger up front.

FORWARDS

Mario Gomez (Bayern Munich) Born: 10.07.85 Caps: 52 Goals: 22. After years of questions about his efficiency, Gomez has been scoring for both club and country since joining Bayern Munich in 2009. Strong in the air and blessed with a highly developed sense for goal, he has yet, however, to leave his mark at a major championship.

Miroslav Klose (Lazio) Born 09.06.78 Caps: 116 Goals: 63. Goal-scoring machine for the last decade, Klose has reinvented himself since joining Lazio last year after losing a starting spot at Bayern Munich. Needs five more goals to equal Gerd Mueller's all-time German record and has hinted he could play on until the 2014 World Cup. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)