BERLIN May 1 The Germany squad for Euro 2012 is
likely to be chosen from the following players:
GOALKEEPERS
Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich) Born: 27.03.86 Caps: 25. Became
undisputed number one after a sensational 2010 World Cup. His
move to Bayern in 2011, from Schalke 04, further cemented his
place. Extremely fast, enjoys leaving his area to act as a
defender. Enjoying a near-flawless opening half of current
Bundesliga season, but more vulnerable in recent games.
Tim Wiese (Werder Bremen) Born: 17.12.81 Caps: 6. Has fought
off younger competition to remain the number two choice.
Spectacular at times, Wiese, however, has a negative record when
playing for Germany, having failed to win any of the six matches
he has featured.
DEFENDERS
Dennis Aogo (Hamburg SV) Born: 14.01.87 Caps: 10 Goals: 0. A
speedy defender, Aogo will have to wait a bit longer to find out
whether he has made the cut. Enjoys roaming on the left, but has
failed to hold down a regular spot due to inconsistency, a poor
performance in friendly defeat to France in February.
Holger Badstuber (Bayern Munich) Born: 13.03.89 Caps: 19
Goals: 1. Badstuber looks to have locked down his starting spot
in Germany's central defence. The left-footer, a product of the
Bayern youth teams, is also dangerous up front venturing forward
for set pieces. Suspended for Bayern's Champions League final
against Chelsea.
Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich) Born: 03.09.88 Caps: 20
Goals: 0. Has flourished in central defence after a hapless
stint at Manchester City. Tall and powerful in the air, Boateng
does not shy away from going forward at set piece.
Philipp Lahm (Bayern Munich) Born: 11.11.83 Caps: 85 Goals:
4. Backbone of the German defence, he is a much more reserved
captain than his predecessor Michael Ballack, but by far the
most consistent defender of his generation in Germany. Can play
either on left or on right and likes to try his luck with
powerful shots if he finds the space.
Benedikt Hoewedes (Schalke 04) Born: 29.02.88 Caps: 7 Goals:
0. One of a golden generation of young Germans who won the U21
European title in 2009 and made the leap to the senior team,
Hoewedes quickly established a reputation as a hard-working
centre back. His physical game is not without consequences -- is
often ruled out with injuries.
Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) Born: 16.12.88 Caps: 13
Goals: 0. After a sensational 2010-11 Bundesliga-winning season
with Borussia Dortmund, Hummels won a starting spot in central
defence. A modern-style player, Hummels is highly skilled and
strong in the air.
Marcel Schmelzer (Borussia Dortmund) Born: 22.01.1988 Caps:
5 Goals: 0. Another U21 European champion, Schmelzer was key in
Borussia Dortmund's 2011 Bundesliga title victory. Has a strong
tackle and shot, but unlikely to win a starting spot.
Per Mertesacker (Arsenal) Born: 29.09.1984 Caps: 79 Goals:
1. Once guaranteed a place at the heart of defence, Mertesacker
looks less reliable after move to Arsenal from Werder Bremen.
Has to fight for a starting place but sidelined with an ankle
and foot injury since mid-February.
MIDFIELDERS
Lars Bender (Bayer Leverkusen) Born: 27.04.89 Caps: 4 Goals:
0. Hugely talented and highly-skilled, has quickly established
himself as a prospect although he has considerable competition
in a crowded and talented Germany midfield.
Sven Bender (Borussia Dortmund) Born: 27.04.89 Caps: 1
Goals: 0. Along with twin brother Lars, is among the favourites
for a spot for years to come. Injuries have prevented him from
winning more caps.
Sami Khedira (Real Madrid) Born: 04.04.87 Caps: 25 Goals: 1.
Has created a superb holding midfield partnership with Bastian
Schweinsteiger. Ventures forward and has improved physically
since joining Real Madrid two years ago.
Toni Kroos (Bayern Munich) Born: 04.01.90 Caps: 25 Goals: 2.
Arguably the most versatile midfielder of his generation, Kroos
can dictate pace and direction while slicing open defences with
pin-point passing. Possess a lethal long-range shot.
Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich) Born: 13.09.89 Caps: 26
Goals: 10. Joint top scorer at the 2010 World Cup, has been an
automatic starter for Bayern and Germany since. He can play in
the centre, or on the right, but has had a less spectacular
2011-12 season.
Mesut Ozil (Real Madrid) Born: 15.10.88 Caps: 31 Goals: 8.
Midfield maestro and another U21 European champion, Mesut Ozil
became a household name after joining Khedira in move to Real
Madrid. Flourished in Spain and Germany has come to rely on his
creative spark. AFter losing with Real in the semi-finals of the
Champions League to Bayern, will now unite with those opponents
as team mates in a bid to lift the Euros.
Marco Reus (Borussia Moenchengladbach) Born: 31.05.89 Caps:
4 Goals: 0. Fast and furious, Marco Reus has become a serious
contender after scoring goal after goal in Borussia
Moenchengladbach's sensational season so far. He has yet to
shine for Germany.
Bastian Schweinsteiger (Bayern Munich) Born: 01.08.1984
Caps: 90 Goals: 23. A commanding presence in midfield,
Schweinsteiger has been nicknamed the "brain" by coach Joachim
Loew for his ability to orchestrate the team. Combined well with
Khedira and has assumed more responsibility since exit of
Michael Ballack.
Simon Rolfes (Bayer Leverkusen) Born: 21.01.82 Caps: 26
Goals: 2. A solid midfielder who helped his club to a Bundesliga
runners-up spot in 2011. He will have to wait until the last
minute to find out whether he is selected.
Andre Schuerrle (Bayer Leverkusen) Born: 06.11.90 Caps: 12
Goals: 5. Speedy down the left and has an impressive scoring
rate, Schuerrle can blitz past defenders. Will give Lukas
Podolski a battle for a starting position.
Lukas Podolski (Cologne) Born: 04.06.85 Caps: 95 Goals: 43.
Hugely experienced, Podolski is enjoying his best season in
Germany and could be rewarded with a move to the Premier League.
Has a stunning scoring record for Germany and has always
delivered.
Mario Goetze (Borussia Dortmund) Born: 03.06.92 Caps: 12
Goals: 2. Talented, skilled and creative, the teenager is
arguably the most promising German prospect after helping
Dortmund to the Bundesliga title at 18 last year. Relishes the
big stage.
FORWARDS
Cacau (VfB Stuttgart) Born: 27.03.81 Caps: 22 Goals: 6. Lost
his club starting spot this season, but Germany coach Joachim
Loew has kept faith with the Brazil-born striker. Is seen as a
solid substitute option.
Mario Gomez (Bayern Munich) Born: 10.07.85 Caps: 51 Goals:
21. After years of questions about his efficiency, Gomez has
been scoring for both club and country since joining Bayern
Munich in 2009. Strong in the air and blessed with a highly
developed sense for goal, he has yet, however, to leave his mark
at a major championship.
Miroslav Klose (Lazio) Born 09.06.78 Caps: 114 Goals: 63.
Goal-scoring machine for the last decade, Klose has reinvented
himself since joining Lazio last year after losing a starting
spot at Bayern Munich. Needs five more goals to equal Gerd
Mueller's all-time German record and has hinted he could play on
until the 2014 World Cup.
