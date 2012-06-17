(Adds match details)

By Karolos Grohmann

LVIV, June 17 Germany winger Lukas Podolski made good on his promise to score at Euro 2012 and he could not have found a more fitting occasion than his 100th international, firing his team into an early lead in their 2-1 win over Denmark in Group B on Sunday.

Podolski was under fire for failing to contribute to Germany's attacking game in the previous two matches but said it was on coach Joachim Loew's orders to operate deeper.

He told reporters, however, he himself was expecting more from his attacking game and he delivered on that promise in the 19th minute, rifling in from close range for his 44th international goal.

"Prince Poldi", as he is known in his hometown of Cologne, won his first cap in 2004 and has since put a reserve sign on the German right wing. He will display his skills for Arsenal next season.

Competing in his fifth major tournament, the 27-year-old, had failed to shine on the right, showing only a few of his trademark darting runs.

On Sunday, however, he made amends when a low Thomas Mueller cross was flicked on by Mario Gomez and Podolski fired in.

A little later he could have added another but his sizzling free kick buzzed narrowly over the bar.

He was substituted in the 64th minute, hearing his name chanted by 12,000 Germany fans for the first time in the tournament and he was later awarded man of the match. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)