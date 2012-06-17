(adds quotes)
By Karolos Grohmann
LVIV, June 17 Germany winger Lukas Podolski made
good on his promise to score at Euro 2012 and he could not have
found a more fitting occasion than his 100th international,
netting in their 2-1 win over Denmark in Group B on Sunday.
Podolski was under fire for failing to contribute to
Germany's attacking game in the previous two matches but said it
was on coach Joachim Loew's orders to operate deeper.
He delivered on that promise to give Germany the lead in the
19th minute, rifling in from close range for his 44th
international goal.
"It was something special for me that I got a goal in my
100th match," Podolski told German televsion.
"The most important thing is that we won. It was a tough
match against a strong Denmark team and fortunately we got the
second goal and won it.
"We had three matches and three wins and now we'll prepare
for (a quarter-final against) Greece."
"Prince Poldi", as he is known in his hometown of Cologne,
won his first cap in 2004 and has since put a reserve sign on
the German right wing. He will display his skills for Arsenal in
England's Premier League next season.
Competing in his fifth major tournament, the 27-year-old,
had failed to shine on the right, showing only a few of his
trademark darting runs.
On Sunday, however, he made amends when a low Thomas Mueller
cross was flicked on by Mario Gomez and Podolski fired in.
A little later he could have added another but his sizzling
free kick buzzed narrowly over the bar.
He was substituted in the 64th minute, hearing his name
chanted by 12,000 Germany fans for the first time in the
tournament and he was later awarded man of the match.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, additional reporting by Erik
Kirschbaum, editing by Ed Osmond and Justin Palmer)