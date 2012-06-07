Soccer-Swans dealt Dyer blow
WARSAW, June 7 Germany play Portugal in a Euro 2012 Group B match on Saturday.
Where: Arena Lviv, Ukraine
Capacity: 30,000
When: Saturday June 9, 2145 local (1845 GMT)
Referee: Stephane Lannoy (France)
World ranking: Germany 3, Portugal 10
GERMANY
Probable team (4-2-3-1)
Name Age Caps Goals
1-Manuel Neuer 26 26 0
20-Jerome Boateng 23 21 0
14-Holger Badstuber 23 20 1
17-Per Mertesacker 27 81 1
16-Philipp Lahm 28 86 4
7-Bastian Schweinsteiger 27 90 23
6-Sami Khedira 25 27 1
13-Thomas Mueller 22 27 10
8-Mesut Ozil 23 33 8
10-Lukas Podolski 27 97 43
11-Miroslav Klose 33 116 63
Also available:
12-Tim Wiese 30 6 0
22-Ron-Robert Zieler 23 1 0
4-Benedikt Hoewedes 24 8 0
5-Mats Hummels 23 14 1
3-Marcel Schmelzer 24 6 0
15-Lars Bender 23 6 0
19-Mario Goetze 20 14 2
2-Ilkay Guendogan 21 2 0
18-Toni Kroos 22 26 2
21-Marco Reus 23 6 1
9-Andre Schuerrle 21 14 7
23-Mario Gomez 26 52 22
COACH: Joachim Loew
PORTUGAL
Probable team (4-3-3)
Name
12-Rui Patricio 24 11 0
21-Joao Pereira 28 14 0
2-Bruno Alves 30 50 5
3-Pepe 29 39 2
5-Fabio Coentrao 24 22 1
7-Cristiano Ronaldo 27 90 32
16-Raul Meireles 29 56 8
4-Miguel Veloso 26 24 2
8-Joao Moutinho 25 42 2
17-Nani 25 54 13
23-Helder Postiga 29 49 19
Also available:
1-Eduardo 29 28 0
22-Beto 30 2 0
13-Ricardo Costa 31 11 0
14-Rolando 26 14 0
19-Miguel Lopes 25 1 0
15-Ruben Micael 25 8 2
6-Custodio 29 1 0
20-Hugo Viana 29 27 1
9-Hugo Almeida 28 42 15
11-Nelson Oliveira 20 3 0
10-Ricardo Quaresma 28 35 3
18-Silvestre Varela 27 6 1
COACH: Paulo Bento
Previous meetings:
27/02/36 Fr Portugal 1 Germany 3 Lisbon
24/04/38 Fr Germany 1 Portugal 1 Frankfurt
19/12/54 Fr Portugal 0 West Germany 3 Lisbon
27/04/60 Fr West Germany 2 Portugal 1 Ludwigshafen
17/02/82 Fr West Germany 3 Portugal 1 Hannover
23/02/83 Fr Portugal 1 West Germany 0 Lisbon
14/06/84 ECF West Germany 0 Portugal 0 Strasbourg
24/02/85 WCQ Portugal 1 West Germany 2 Lisbon
16/10/85 WCQ West Germany 0 Portugal 1 Stuttgart
29/08/90 Fr Portugal 1 Germany 1 Lisbon
21/02/96 Fr Portugal 1 Germany 2 Porto
14/06/96 WCQ Portugal 0 Germany 0 Lisbon
6/09/97 WCQ Germany 1 Portugal 1 Berlin
20/06/00 ECF Portugal 3 Germany 0 Rotterdam
8/07/06 WCF Germany 3 Portugal 1 Stuttgart
19/06/08 ECF Germany 3 Portugal 2 Basel
Played: 16
Germany 8 wins
Portugal 3 wins
Draws 5
Key: WCQ = World Cup qualifier, WCF = World Cup finals, ECF = European Championship finals, Fr = Friendly
Group B P W D L F A Pts
Denmark 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Next fixtures (all times GMT):
June 13
Denmark v Portugal, Lviv (1600)
Netherlands v Germany, Kharkiv (1845)
June 17
Denmark v Germany, Lviv (1845)
Portugal v Netherlands, Kharkiv (1845) (Edited by Tom Pilcher)
