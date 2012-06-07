WARSAW, June 7 Facts and figures ahead of Saturday's Euro 2012 Group B match between Germany and Portugal at the Arena Lviv in Ukraine:

* Germany have reason to be wary of Portugal who beat them 3-0 when they met in the Euro 2000 finals in Rotterdam. Germany finished bottom of their group then. However, the Germans avenged that defeat at the last tournament, beating the Portuguese 3-2 in Basel in 2008.

* Portugal were the first team to beat Germany in a World Cup qualifier when they won 1-0 in Stuttgart in 1985, ending an unbroken run of 36 such games without defeat. Incredibly, the Germans have lost just one World Cup qualifier since, 5-1 to England in Munich in 2001.

* The last meeting between the two teams was in the third place match at the 2006 World Cup. Germany won 3-1 in Stuttgart.

* Germany, who won all 10 matches in their qualifying group, have found the net in each of their last 16 internationals and have scored three goals or more in nine of those. The last time they failed to score was in a 0-0 draw away to Sweden in November 2010.

* Since winning the title in 1996, Germany have lost more matches at Euro finals than they have won. They have lost five and won only four out of 12.

* Portugal have advanced beyond the group stage at each of the last four Euro finals, their best performance coming in 2004 as hosts when they reached the final, only to lose to surprise winners Greece. (Compiled by Paul Radford, Edited by Tom Pilcher)