By Tom Pilcher
| WARSAW, June 29
WARSAW, June 29 Most expected Italy to lose in
the face of a flying German side but Cesare Prandelli's side
ripped up the form book and their Euro 2012 dream is only just
beginning, according to their coach.
"When you dream, you always dream big. This is the beginning
of the dream," Prandelli told a news conference after an
impressive 2-1 victory over Germany in their semi-final on
Thursday set up a showpiece showdown with Spain on Sunday.
The margin of victory flattered a German side who scored
with a stoppage-time penalty and Italy could have buried their
opponents in the second half but for a hatful of missed chances.
For Prandelli however the victory was in no way comfortable,
the 54-year-old hugely grateful that Germany never found their
game to prolong the match.
"Had they drawn level I think we would have lost 5-2 in
extra time because we were knackered," Prandelli said
matter-of-factly.
The reason they were so tired is they had given their all to
swarm around a German side who had won every competitive game
they had played since the last World Cup.
Italy also broke up field at will in the second half.
"We've always tried to play football from the outset of the
tournament, that's our strength. I think we showed that this
evening," the coach added.
"We tried to knock the ball round the midfield. I always
wanted to propose this style."
What Prandelli has set out to achieve he has done and more
while his no-nonsense approach to unruly characters in the team
such as two-goal matchwinner Mario Balotelli has clearly paid
off.
When talk turned to the manager's special touch, Prandelli
just lauded his team's efforts in reaching the final despite
entering the tournament in poor form and in the shadow of
another domestic match-fixing scandal.
"I'm very proud of these young players. I don't want it to
be about me. Germany are young and very good but we have a lot
of ideas. I think we prepared very well for this game," he said.
Prandelli famously walked 21 kilometres in the middle of the
night with his backroom team and federation vice president to a
monastery after qualifying for the quarter-finals but there was
no hint of a celebratory air after the Germany upset.
"We have no time to celebrate. I've not given that a lot of
thought," said Prandelli when asked how far he might walk if
Italy beat holders Spain in Sunday's final in Kiev.
(Editing by Mark Meadows)