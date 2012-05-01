BERLIN May 1 Germany go into Euro 2012 among
the favourites, but this time it has less to do with past
successes and more to do with their modern game that has won
over legions of new fans.
The three-time European champions have been without a major
trophy for 16 years, despite being tagged favourites at most
tournaments since 1996.
This time round, however, their Euro group rivals, -
Netherlands, Portugal and Denmark - will come up against one of
the youngest, fastest and most furious German teams in at least
a generation.
Players like Thomas Mueller, Mesut Ozil, Sami Khedira and
goalkeeper Manuel Neuer quickly made a name for themselves at
the 2010 World Cup with a dazzling display of fast-paced
football and lethal finishing that saw them crush England 4-1
and Argentina 4-0 en route to a third-place finish.
The vast majority of coach Joachim Loew's players were just
youngsters when Oliver Bierhoff, now the team's manager, scored
a golden goal to hand Germany the Euro trophy in 1996.
Many of them were mere toddlers when Franz Beckenbauer
coached the national side to their last of their three World Cup
wins in 1990.
"It is clear that Germany go into such tournaments always as
favourites," Loew said. "But it is also clear that there is not
just one favourite, not just Germany. I have often said there is
Spain, Italy, France, they are all among those capable of
winning it."
BIG WINS
On a good day Germany have shown they can beat any defence,
having won all 10 of their Euro qualifiers and scored victories
in friendlies over big names like Brazil, Netherlands and
Uruguay in the past months.
"We have learned to take possession of the ball as quickly
as possible. Our game has become more modern," said captain
Philipp Lahm, at 28 one of the oldest in a team that also
includes teenager Mario Goetze. "Of course, Spain remain the
favourites."
Defensively, Germany have more options than ever with
Borussia Dortmund's Mats Hummels adding steel in the centre of
defence where Arsenal's Per Mertesacker looks to be in danger of
losing his starting spot after damaging his ankle and foot
playing for Arsenal in February. Dortmund's Marcel Schmelzer is
also set to make the squad.
Loew has an impressive luxury of choice in midfield where
Khedira and Bastian Schweinsteiger have forged an efficient
holding partnership.
Goetze, 19, and Real Madrid playmaker Ozil have combined
well with Toni Kroos, bringing skills that mesh perfectly with
the pace of Lukas Podolski, Thomas Mueller, Marco Reus and Andre
Schuerrle on the wings.
Lars and Sven Bender have also worked themselves into
contention with the twins available for all-round midfield
assignments.
GOMEZ GOALS
Bundesliga top scorer Mario Gomez has blossomed into a
formidable weapon over the past two seasons with the Bayern
Munich forward scoring at will in the Bundesliga and the
Champions League.
Forward Miroslav Klose will also vie for the starting spot
in Loew's 4-2-3-1 system, looking to crack Gerd Mueller's
all-time Germany goal record of 68. Klose has 63 goals from 114
international appearances.
"We have the luxury of having almost every position covered
twice," Loew said.
A 2-1 defeat by France in February did little to dampen
enthusiasm in the football-mad country who see their team ready
to win yet another trophy.
Friendlies against Switzerland and Israel ahead of the Euro
tournament in Poland and Ukraine are aimed at fine-tuning
preparations with a training camp in Italy set for May 11.
What could pose problems for Loew is that more than a dozen
of his players will be in action at the German Cup final on May
12 in Berlin as Bayern Munich face Dortmund.
Ozil, Khedira and Klose will also not be able to join them
from the start as the leagues in Spain and Italy will not have
finished yet.
With Bayern Munich also in the Champions League final on May
19 Loew will have to wait even longer for some eight players
including Lahm, Gomez and Schweinsteiger, although Badstuber is
suspended for the game against Chelsea.
"I would be happy for Bayern to reach the final, but it
would affect our preparation," Loew said before Bayern knocked
Real Madrid out of the Champions League to reach the final.
"It would be ideal to start Euro preparations with the full
squad," he said, although a Bayern victory could be the first
part of a golden double this summer.
(Editing by Tim Collings)