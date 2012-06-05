By Karolos Grohmann
| BERLIN, June 5
BERLIN, June 5 Germany go into Euro 2012 among
the favourites, but this time it has less to do with past
successes and more to do with their modern game that has won
over legions of new fans.
The three-time European champions have been without a major
trophy for 16 years, despite being tagged favourites at most
tournaments since 1996.
This time round, however, their Euro group rivals, -
Netherlands, Portugal and Denmark - will come up against one of
the youngest, fastest and most furious German teams in at least
a generation.
Players like Thomas Mueller, Mesut Ozil, Sami Khedira and
goalkeeper Manuel Neuer quickly made a name for themselves at
the 2010 World Cup with a dazzling display of fast-paced
football and lethal finishing that saw them crush England 4-1
and Argentina 4-0 en route to a third-place finish.
The vast majority of coach Joachim Loew's players were just
youngsters when Oliver Bierhoff, now the team's manager, scored
a golden goal to hand Germany the Euro trophy in 1996.
Many of them were mere toddlers when Franz Beckenbauer
coached the national side to their last of their three World Cup
wins in 1990.
"It is clear that Germany go into such tournaments always as
favourites," Loew said. "But it is also clear that there is not
just one favourite, not just Germany. I have often said there is
Spain, Italy, France, they are all among those capable of
winning it."
BIG WINS
On a good day Germany have shown they can beat any defence,
having won all 10 of their Euro qualifiers and scored victories
in friendlies over big names like Brazil, Netherlands and
Uruguay in the past months.
"We have learned to take possession of the ball as quickly
as possible. Our game has become more modern," said captain
Philipp Lahm, at 28 one of the oldest in the team. "Of course,
Spain remain the favourites."
Defensively, Germany have more options than ever with
Borussia Dortmund's Mats Hummels adding steel in the centre of
defence where Arsenal's Per Mertesacker looks to be in danger of
losing his starting spot after damaging his ankle and foot
playing for Arsenal in February. Dortmund's Marcel Schmelzer is
also set to make the squad.
Loew has an impressive luxury of choice in midfield where
Khedira and Bastian Schweinsteiger have forged an efficient
holding partnership.
Goetze, 20, and Real Madrid playmaker Ozil have combined
well with Toni Kroos, bringing skills that mesh perfectly with
the pace of Lukas Podolski, Thomas Mueller, Marco Reus and Andre
Schuerrle on the wings.
Lars and Sven Bender have also worked themselves into
contention with the twins available for all-round midfield
assignments.
GOMEZ GOALS
Mario Gomez has blossomed into a formidable weapon over the
past two seasons with the Bayern Munich forward scoring at will
in the Bundesliga and the Champions League.
Forward Miroslav Klose will also vie for the starting spot
in Loew's 4-2-3-1 system, looking to crack Gerd Mueller's
all-time Germany goal record of 68. Klose has 63 goals from 116
international appearances.
"We have the luxury of having almost every position covered
twice," Loew said.
A 2-1 defeat by France in February did little to dampen
enthusiasm in the football-mad country who see their team ready
to win yet another trophy.
