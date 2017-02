BERLIN, Sept 2 Germany became the first team to qualify for Euro 2012 with a 6-2 thrashing of Austria on Friday to make it eight wins out of eight qualifiers and ensure they will finish top of Group A.

Mesut Ozil struck twice while Miroslav Klose, Lukas Podolski and substitutes Andre Schuerrle and Mario Goetze also scored as Austria lost their seventh straight game to their neighbours. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Ken Ferris)