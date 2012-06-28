(Adds teams)
June 28 Germany 1 Italy 2 - Euro 2012 semi-final

At the National Stadium, Warsaw
Scorers:
Italy: Mario Balotelli 20, 36
Germany: Mesut Ozil 90(+2) penalty
HT 0-2; Attendance: 55,540
Germany: 1-Manuel Neuer; 20-Jerome Boateng (13-Thomas
Mueller 71), 14-Holger Badstuber, 5-Mats Hummels, 16-Philipp
Lahm; 7-Bastian Schweinsteiger, 6-Sami Khedira; 18-Toni Kroos,
8-Mesut Ozil, 10-Lukas Podolski (21-Marco Reus 46); 23-Mario
Gomez (11-Miroslav Klose 46)
Italy: 1-Gianluigi Buffon; 6-Federico Balzaretti, 15-Andrea
Barzagli, 19-Leonardo Bonucci, 3-Giorgio Chiellini; 21-Andrea
Pirlo; 8-Claudio Marchisio, 18-Riccardo Montolivo (5-Thiago
Motta 64), 16-Daniele De Rossi; 9-Mario Balotelli (11-Antonio Di
Natale 70), 10-Antonio Cassano (22-Alessandro Diamanti 58)
Referee: Stephane Lannoy (France)
