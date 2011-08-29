BERLIN Aug 29 Borussia Moenchengladbach's Marco
Reus will have to delay his Germany debut yet again after the
midfielder was ruled out of Friday's Euro 2012 qualifier against
Austria through injury, the German football federation said.
The gifted midfielder, who has repeatedly been called up but
has had to postpone his debut already twice in the past four
months after injury setbacks, will be out for about a week with
an adductor muscle problem.
"This is very frustrating for me," Reus told reporters. "I
was looking forward to the days with the squad and had hoped to
finally win my first cap."
The 22-year-old, who had been ruled out of a friendly
against Uruguay in May and then missed two Euro qualifiers in
June because of another injury, had made the squad for the
Brazil friendly in August but did not play.
The federation said in a statement that Reus had informed
coach Joachim Loew on Monday lunchtime he would be unable to
join the team for the Austria match and the friendly game on
Sept. 6 in Poland.
"Reus has been nursing this injury since the end of last
season... He felt new problems following their 1-0 defeat to
Schalke 04 on the weekend that forced some medical checks and
made his pulling out inevitable," the federation said.
