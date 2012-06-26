By Karolos Grohmann
| GDANSK, June 26
GDANSK, June 26 Germany will not be seeking
revenge for a bitter 2006 World Cup semi-final defeat on home
soil when they meet Italy again at the same stage of Euro 2012
in Warsaw on Thursday, coach Joachim Loew said.
Loew, who was Juergen Klinsmann's assistant at the time, and
34-year-old forward Miroslav Klose, who played in their
last-gasp 2-0 defeat against eventual world champions Italy in
extra time, said there was nothing that could link the two
matches.
Three-time European champions Germany have never beaten
Italy in seven tournament matches.
"No game has anything to say to us. Not the old ones and not
the one in 2006," a relaxed Loew said on Tuesday.
"In football there is no such thing as revenge. The past
plays absolutely no role for us or for our young players who may
know things only from history," said the 52-year-old.
Germany may be more interested in their more recent
encounter with Italy, a 1-1 friendly international draw in
February 2011, Loew said.
"That was against a new Italy, stronger in offence. They are
a different team than in 2010 and so are we," he said.
The Italians have gradually improved in the tournament and
moved into the last four courtesy of a 4-2 penalty shootout
victory against England.
"I think it is silly to talk about a mental block (against
Italy)," said veteran Klose, who was set for an evening at the
cinema later on Tuesday, watching the yet to be released Amazing
Spiderman movie with his team mates.
"Yes it was a trauma (in 2006). It lasted a bit but now it
is gone. This was six years ago and we have a different team and
I am convinced we will do things differently."
PIRLO GENIUS
One thing, however, that has remained the same for Loew is
the quality of Italy midfielder Andrea Pirlo who will occupy a
special place in Germany's preparations.
"He is going through a renaissance. After 2010 you thought
he was past his prime. But he is a genius strategist who plays a
lot of balls through and he can play them where it hurts the
other team the most.
"Obviously there will be no man-marking him but we know how
he plays and we will talk about it with the team."
Loew played down the importance of a shorter break for the
Italians, who played 120 minutes against England on Sunday,
while Germany needed 90 minutes in their 4-2 quarter-final win
over Greece two days earlier.
Italy coach Cesare Prandelli complained on Monday his team
had too little time to recover compared to Germany's longer
break.
"I do not think it is a drawback for them," said Loew. "Four
days is enough to recover and I did not see them tired. Quite
the opposite, it was the England players who looked tired after
a certain stage.
"Every professional player who takes care of himself should
be able to recover 100 percent in four days. So I do not think
they will still be suffering from that game.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Justin; Palmer)