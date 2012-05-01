BERLIN May 1 Germany will seek to end a 16-year
title drought at the Euro 2012 finals where much will depend on
the performance of the team's brain: Bastian Schweinsteiger.
The experienced 27-year-old Bayern Munich midfielder,
nicknamed the 'brain' by Germany coach Joachim Loew, is the
team's natural leader and its barometer.
If he plays well the team usually wins. A slump in form, or
injury, takes the shine off the young German team.
The three-time European champions are chasing a first title
since 1996 and Schweinsteiger, whose formidable holding midfield
partnership with Sami Khedira helped Germany to third place at
the 2010 World Cup, is aware of the expectations.
"This is the best national team I have ever played for,"
Schweinsteiger, capped 90 times for Germany and going into his
fifth major tournament, told reporters. "Everyone expects us to
win the title and naturally it is something that we also
desire."
The midfielder has also combined well with skilled Real
Madrid playmaker Mesut Ozil and attack-minded teenager Mario
Goetze in the German midfield, leading them to a flawless
qualification with 10 wins in 10 games.
LETHAL SHOT
Strong, skilled, clever and in possession of a lethal
right-foot shot, Schweinsteiger can be equally dangerous
orchestrating breaks for the lightning-quick Germans or slicing
open defences with pin-point passing.
The only thing missing now is a major title, for either club
or country.
The current season, however, may not have been the one the
gifted midfielder wished for, having missed two months since
November with a broken collar bone.
He then picked up a ligament problem as well as a knee
injury and was out twice more after the Bundesliga restart.
"He is the head of the team," said Bayern coach Jupp
Heynckes, who recently compared him with Barcelona and Spain
midfielders Xavi and Andres Iniesta.
"He gives the tempo, he steers our game and is very hard to
replace. When he is not there then both our offensive and
defensive game is affected."
Bayern already felt his absence when a three-point lead at
the top of the Bundesliga going into the new year became a
five-point deficit as the Bavarians stuttered at the restart
without Schweinsteiger.
Germany also paid a price when he missed their friendly
against France in February. They lost 2-1 after a lacklustre
performance in Bremen.
Despite the disappointment of missing out on the Bundesliga
title, this could still be a momentous year for Schweinsteiger
if Bayern win the Champions League and Germany win the Euros.
His dream of winning major titles is tantalisingly within reach
for both club and country.
(Editing by Tim Collings/Mike Collett)