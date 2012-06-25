* Midfielder back in training
* Schweinsteiger had missed two days
* Germany preparing for Italy in semi-final
By Karolos Grohmann
GDANSK, June 25 Germany midfielder Bastian
Schweinsteiger should be able to shake off a nagging ankle
injury in time to play in the Euro 2012 semi-final against Italy
in Warsaw on Thursday, goalkeeping coach Andreas Koepke said on
Monday.
The influential Schweinsteiger, who suffered the injury in
February, had missed the last two days of training.
"He does have a minor problem with his ankle. He did not
train for two days and treated it intensively," Koepke said on
Monday. "Today however he is expected to return to training and
should be ready to play on Thursday."
The midfielder returned to team training on a wet and windy
Monday afternoon looking fit.
Schweinsteiger, who has started all four of Germany's games
at the tournament, had said on Sunday the pain in his ankle had
robbed him of some of his speed and movement.
"It is about small movements and explosive power," the
player said this week. "To be honest it is worrying."
It is unclear if he will be in the starting lineup on
Thursday as Germany eye a spot in the tournament final on July 1
in Kiev and a shot at their first trophy since 1996.
"Bastian is a world class player and he is a leading player
in our team," said midfielder Mesut Ozil. "I hope he can be fit
in time for the game."
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Justin Palmer and
Ken Ferris)