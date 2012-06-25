* Midfielder back in training

* Schweinsteiger had missed two days

* Germany preparing for Italy in semi-final (Updates with Schweinsteiger back in training)

By Karolos Grohmann

GDANSK, June 25 Germany midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger should be able to shake off a nagging ankle injury in time to play in the Euro 2012 semi-final against Italy in Warsaw on Thursday, goalkeeping coach Andreas Koepke said on Monday.

The influential Schweinsteiger, who suffered the injury in February, had missed the last two days of training.

"He does have a minor problem with his ankle. He did not train for two days and treated it intensively," Koepke said on Monday. "Today however he is expected to return to training and should be ready to play on Thursday."

The midfielder returned to team training on a wet and windy Monday afternoon looking fit.

Schweinsteiger, who has started all four of Germany's games at the tournament, had said on Sunday the pain in his ankle had robbed him of some of his speed and movement.

"It is about small movements and explosive power," the player said this week. "To be honest it is worrying."

It is unclear if he will be in the starting lineup on Thursday as Germany eye a spot in the tournament final on July 1 in Kiev and a shot at their first trophy since 1996.

"Bastian is a world class player and he is a leading player in our team," said midfielder Mesut Ozil. "I hope he can be fit in time for the game." (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Justin Palmer and Ken Ferris)