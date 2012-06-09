(adds details)

LVIV, June 9 Germany coach Joachim Loew opted to start with in-form forward Mario Gomez instead of Miroslav Klose, who has been recovering from a thigh injury, for their Euro 2012 Group B match against Portugal on Saturday.

Central defender Mats Hummels was selected to partner Holger Badstuber ahead of regular starter Per Mertesacker, who was sidelined between February and May following ankle surgery.

Loew stuck with Jerome Boateng at right back while moving, as expected, captain Philipp Lahm over to the left.

Portugal winger Nani was included in Portugal coach Paulo Bento's lineup despite being doubtful due to an injury he picked up in a friendly last week.

Germany: 1-Manuel Neuer; 20-Jerome Boateng, 14-Holger Badstuber, 5-Mats Hummels, 16-Philipp Lahm; 7-Bastian Schweinsteiger, 6-Sami Khedira, 13-Thomas Mueller, 8-Mesut Ozil; 10-Lukas Podolski, 23-Mario Gomez

Portugal: 12-Rui Patricio; 21-Joao Pereira, 2-Bruno Alves, 3-Pepe, 5-Fabio Coentrao; 16-Raul Meireles, 4-Miguel Veloso, 8-Joao Moutinho; 17-Nani, 23-Helder Postiga, 7-Cristiano Ronaldo

Referee: Stephane Lannoy (France) (Editing by Justin Palmer)