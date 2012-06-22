(Updates with details)

By Karolos Grohmann

GDANSK, June 22, Germany overhauled their forward line for the Euro 2012 quarter-final against Greece on Friday, bringing in Miroslav Klose for tournament top scorer Mario Gomez and leaving out wingers Lukas Podolski and Thomas Mueller.

Lightning quick Andre Schuerrle was brought in to replace Podolski, who has had a lacklustre tournament so far, and the equally speedy Marco Reus take over from Mueller on the right.

Germany coach Joachim Loew also reinstated Jerome Boateng at right back after his suspension.

Greece made two changes with defensive midfielder Grigoris Makos replacing suspended captain Giorgos Karagounis and midfielder Sotiris Ninis starting instead of forward Fanis Gekas.

Teams

Germany: 1-Manuel Neuer; 20-Jerome Boateng, 14-Holger Badstuber, 5-Mats Hummels, 16-Philipp Lahm; 7-Bastian Schweinsteiger, 6-Sami Khedira; 21-Marco Reus, 8-Mesut Ozil, 9-Andre Schuerrle; 11-Miroslav Klose

Greece: 13-Michalis Sifakis; 15-Vasilis Torosidis, 19-Sokratis Papastathopoulos, 5-Kyriakos Papadopoulos, 3-Giorgos Tzavellas; 6-Grigoris Makos, 2-Giannis Maniatis; 18-Sotiris Ninis, 21-Kostas Katsouranis, 7-Giorgos Samaras; 14-Dimitris Salpingidis

Referee: Damir Skomina (Slovenia) (Edited by Ken Ferris and Tom Pilcher)