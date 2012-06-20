By Karolos Grohmann
| GDANSK, June 20
GDANSK, June 20 German football association
president Wolfgang Niersbach laid a wreath on Wednesday at the
Westerplatte memorial, site of Nazi Germany's first attack on
Poland which marked the start of World War Two in 1939.
The Sept. 1 attack on the small peninsula at the coastal city
of Gdansk was the beginning of Germany's invasion of
neighbouring Poland and the start of the six-year World War
which claimed tens of millions of lives.
"This place tells the story of a terrible chapter of our
history and is a warning that such a thing should never happen
again," said Niersbach who was accompanied by his board.
The German soccer squad are based in Gdansk for the European
Championship, co-hosted by Poland and Ukraine, and a group of
players and officials visited the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz
before the tournament started.
"We are thankful today that we have had a friendly welcome
by Poland and we see it as our duty to forever and everywhere
work towards a peaceful co-existence," Niersbach said.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)