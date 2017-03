NYON, Switzerland Jan 24 Spain and Gibraltar will be kept apart in the Euro 2016 qualifying draw, UEFA said on Friday.

The British Overseas Territory of Gibraltar will be taking part for the first time after being accepted as a member of UEFA last year.

UEFA said that Azerbaijan and Armenia would also be kept apart but Russia and Georgia have agreed to play each other if they are drawn together.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)