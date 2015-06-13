FARO, June 13 Germany's Andre Schuerrle scored a hat-trick for the world champions in their 7-0 thrashing of Gibraltar in Euro 2016 qualifying Group D on Saturday.

Bastian Schweinsteiger had a penalty saved by keeper Jordan Perez after 10 minutes but Germany were gifted a goal after an unforced error by Ryan Casciaro allowed in Schuerrle who finished clinically after 28 minutes in Faro, Portugal.

The floodgates opened after the break when Max Kruse rolled the ball home from close range and further goals came from Ilkay Gundogan and Karim Bellarabi.

Schuerrle knocked in two more from close range and Kruse completed a brace with a sweetly-struck volley from the edge of the area. (Editing by Martyn Herman)