Sept 4 Ireland striker Robbie Keane struck twice while defender Cyrus Christie and substitute Shane Long were also on target in a 4-0 win over Gibraltar in their Euro 2016 qualifier as they moved into third place in Group D on Friday.

Ireland, who host Georgia on Monday, are now a point ahead of Scotland, who lost 1-0 in Georgia, but four behind leaders Germany, who beat Poland 3-1 to move two points clear of their opponents at the top. The Germans visit Scotland also on Monday.

Christie struck in the 27th minute of his competitive international debut to put Ireland ahead, jinking in from the wing before stroking home with the outside of his right boot.

Keane was on hand to fire home in the 49th after Jonathan Walters' cross was turned onto his own post by Erin Barrett and two minutes later the Ireland striker converted a controversial penalty after Wes Hoolahan went down easily in the area.

Long, who replaced the tiring Keane, climbed highest to head home in the 79th eight minutes after coming on to help the Irish make the most of Scotland's defeat as they climbed above them in the battle for a top three finish.

