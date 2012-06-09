WARSAW, June 9 The heavens must have backed
Poland, the Archbishop of Krakow blogged on Saturday, revealing
he prayed for their keeper Przemyslaw Tyton, who made a stunning
penalty save in their opening 1-1 draw with Greece at Euro 2012.
Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz is an active blogger and has
commented extensively on Euro 2012. The 73-year-old is one of
the most prominent Catholic figures in deeply devout Poland, and
served as private secretary to Polish Pope John Paul II.
Cardinal Dziwisz recalled following Rome football clubs
Lazio and AS Roma with Pope John Paul II during his time at the
Vatican.
Co-hosts Poland would need "not only strength and valour but
probably also divine Providence" in their next Group A game
against Russia in Warsaw on Tuesday, the Cardinal wrote.
He had been unable to watch the match against Greece, he
said, but was kept informed of events.
"The footballers put us through extremes of emotion... When
I heard that Poland had scored a goal the joy was hard to
describe... then came word that Polish keeper Wojciech Szczesny
had to leave the pitch," he wrote.
Szczesny had been sent off for bringing down Greece
substitute Dimitris Salpingidis in the penalty area 20 minutes
from time with the score at 1-1.
GREAT RELIEF
"A moment later I was told Przemyslaw Tyton had taken his
place. With all my heart my prayers were with him and I felt
great relief when he saved a penalty kick."
He also offered encouragement for Poland's young team, who
showed signs of nerves and inexperience against the Greeks.
"Fortunately, the heavens were backing our side and a tie
seems to be a just result. Let's remember that a tie is not a
setback."
Poland's churches are offering foreign language masses for
visitors and welcoming fans. Poland's bishops have also appealed
to the country to show Polish hospitality and good rivalry
during matches.
Speaking later on Saturday on behalf of the Cardinal, Father
Robert Neczek appealed for God not to be forgotten at the
tournament.
"Both players and fans need God. Perhaps proof of that was
at Friday's match where Tyton made the Sign of the Cross and
spent a moment in silent meditation before starting to play."
"We don't know whether the penalty kick he saved was thanks
to God's grace, but his behaviour showed that God is needed at
great sporting events."
