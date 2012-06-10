WARSAW, June 10 Facts and figures ahead of Tuesday's Group A match between Greece and the Czech Republic at the City Stadium in Wroclaw, Poland (1600):

* If past experience is anything to go by, this match is unlikely to produce a hatful of goals. In three previous encounters between Greece and the Czech Republic, only one goal has been scored. That was at the 2004 finals when Greek defender Traianos Dellas scored in extra time, a silver goal which ended the match, to give his team a 1-0 victory in Porto and a place in the final.

* Though Greece have never conceded a goal against the Czechs, they had an appalling record against their predecessors Czechoslovakia who beat them in all five matches they played.

* Greece's 1-1 draw with hosts Poland in the opening match of the tournament was their first point at a Euro finals since their surprise win in 2004. In 2008, they lost all three group games.

* In 2004 Greece played and surprisingly beat then hosts Portugal in the opening match of the tournament and repeated the feat in a final no one had expected. The odds on them playing Poland again in the Euro 2012 final look extremely slim.

* The Czech Republic's 4-1 thrashing by Russia in their opening game was their heaviest ever defeat. They have only lost by a three-goal margin twice before - 3-0 to Switzerland in 1994, the second game they ever played after the break-up of Czechoslovakia, and 3-0 to Norway in a friendly last year.

* The Czechs have now lost their last three games at European Championship finals. In 2008, they won their opening group game against hosts Switzerland but then lost 3-1 to Portugal and 3-2 to Turkey to exit before the knockout stage. (Compiled by Paul Radford, Edited by Tom Pilcher)