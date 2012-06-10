WARSAW, June 10 Facts and figures ahead of
Tuesday's Group A match between Greece and the Czech Republic at
the City Stadium in Wroclaw, Poland (1600):
* If past experience is anything to go by, this match is
unlikely to produce a hatful of goals. In three previous
encounters between Greece and the Czech Republic, only one goal
has been scored. That was at the 2004 finals when Greek defender
Traianos Dellas scored in extra time, a silver goal which ended
the match, to give his team a 1-0 victory in Porto and a place
in the final.
* Though Greece have never conceded a goal against the
Czechs, they had an appalling record against their predecessors
Czechoslovakia who beat them in all five matches they played.
* Greece's 1-1 draw with hosts Poland in the opening match
of the tournament was their first point at a Euro finals since
their surprise win in 2004. In 2008, they lost all three group
games.
* In 2004 Greece played and surprisingly beat then hosts
Portugal in the opening match of the tournament and repeated the
feat in a final no one had expected. The odds on them playing
Poland again in the Euro 2012 final look extremely slim.
* The Czech Republic's 4-1 thrashing by Russia in their
opening game was their heaviest ever defeat. They have only lost
by a three-goal margin twice before - 3-0 to Switzerland in
1994, the second game they ever played after the break-up of
Czechoslovakia, and 3-0 to Norway in a friendly last year.
* The Czechs have now lost their last three games at
European Championship finals. In 2008, they won their opening
group game against hosts Switzerland but then lost 3-1 to
Portugal and 3-2 to Turkey to exit before the knockout stage.
