By Justin Palmer
| WARSAW, June 16
WARSAW, June 16 Greece midfielder Giorgos
Karagounis scored deep into stoppage-time to give Greece a shock
1-0 lead over Russia at halftime in their final Euro 2012 Group
A match on Saturday.
Russia, needing just a draw to reach the Euro 2012
quarter-finals, dominated the half but their incisive
counter-attacks were let down by wayward shooting and Karagounis
burst clear from a throw-in and lashed the ball past Vyacheslav
Malafeyev seconds before the interval.
Andrei Arshavin and Alan Dzagoyev were a constant menace to
the Greeks but the Russians, shooting regularly on sight, rarely
tested keeper Michalis Sifakis.
Greece, who must win to reach the knockout stages, had a
good early chance when Malafeyev punched away Kostas
Katsouranis's flicked volley.
Russian fans poured into the Polish capital during the day
and heavily outnumbered their Greek counterparts, turning
Warsaw's National Stadium almost into a 'home' venue for Dick
Advocaat's side. There were no reports of a repeat of the street
violence that marred the build-up to Russia's clash with Poland
on Tuesday.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)