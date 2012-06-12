WROCLAW, Poland, June 12 The Czech Republic took advantage of a makeshift Greek defence to score two goals in the first six minutes and take a 2-0 lead into halftime in their Euro 2012 Group A match on Tuesday.

Petr Jiracek gave the Czechs a dream start when he latched on to a through pass from Tomas Hubschman and slotted the ball into the net against a Greek team sorely missing their first-choice central defenders.

The Czechs, who lost their opening match against Russia 4-1, kept pressing and notched their second when defender Theodor Gebre Selassie's cross was bundled in from close range by a falling Vaclav Pilar.

The defensive problems for Greece, who never really threatened the Czech goal, mounted when starting goalkeeper Kostas Chalkias limped off midway through the opening period and was replaced by Michalis Sifakis. (Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by Ed Osmond)