ATHENS, Oct 7 (Greece took pole position for Euro
2012 qualification in Group F by beating Croatia 2-0 on Friday
thanks to two second half goals that moved them clear at the
top.
Giorgos Samaras and Fanis Gekas secured the victory, which
put Greece on 21 points ahead of Croatia with 19 and the Greeks
will qualify if they avoid defeat in Georgia on Tuesday.
The game burst into life in the second half after a first 45
minutes that was marred by crowd trouble early on. Play was
stopped after just two minutes when Greek and Croatian fans
threw flares and smoke bombs at each other.
Greece dominated the second half and the opening goal came
after 70 minutes when the ball fell to the unmarked Samaras at
the edge of the penalty area from a corner and he volleyed home.
The visitors were undone again by another corner eight
minutes later and this time it was Gekas who found space in the
box and planted a header past keeper Stipe Pletikosa.
