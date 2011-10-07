ATHENS, Oct 7 (Greece took pole position for Euro 2012 qualification in Group F by beating Croatia 2-0 on Friday thanks to two second half goals that moved them clear at the top.

Giorgos Samaras and Fanis Gekas secured the victory, which put Greece on 21 points ahead of Croatia with 19 and the Greeks will qualify if they avoid defeat in Georgia on Tuesday.

The game burst into life in the second half after a first 45 minutes that was marred by crowd trouble early on. Play was stopped after just two minutes when Greek and Croatian fans threw flares and smoke bombs at each other.

Greece dominated the second half and the opening goal came after 70 minutes when the ball fell to the unmarked Samaras at the edge of the penalty area from a corner and he volleyed home.

The visitors were undone again by another corner eight minutes later and this time it was Gekas who found space in the box and planted a header past keeper Stipe Pletikosa.