By Graham Wood
ATHENS, Oct 7 (Greece struck twice in the second
half against Group F leaders Croatia on Friday to win 2-0
against their rivals for Euro 2012 qualification and move two
points clear with one game to play.
Croatia were undone by two chances from corners that were
converted by Giorgos Samaras and Fanis Gekas in a game that came
to life in the second half.
The win puts Greece on 21 points, Croatia remain on 19 and
the Greeks will qualify for the finals in Poland and Ukraine if
they avoid defeat in Georgia on Tuesday because they have a
better head-to-head record against the Croats.
"We had two finals to play and we have won the first one,"
Greece coach Fernando Santos told a news conference. "It's now
up to us against Georgia.
"We haven't achieved anything yet. We want to celebrate
after the game in Georgia, who are a good team and will have
nothing to lose when they play us."
FEW CHANCES
The first 45 minutes produced few chances as both sides
appeared to be affected by a stoppage in play after two minutes
when Greek and Croatian fans threw flares and smoke bombs at
each other. Croatia supporters also ripped up and threw seats.
English referee Howard Webb held up the game for five
minutes so the trouble could be quelled.
After that, Greece found it difficult to break down the
Croatia defence. Their only chance of note came in the 42nd
minute when central defender Avraam Papadopoulos broke forward
but his header was saved easily by Stipe Pletikosa.
Greece looked more threatening in the second half and scored
in the 71st minute when the ball fell to the unmarked Samaras on
the edge of the area following a Giorgos Karagounis corner. The
striker's swerving volley found the bottom corner of the net.
Greece's second goal also came from a corner seven minutes
later when Gekas found some space in the box and planted
Karagounis's cross in the net.
Croatia offered little in response and must win their final
game at home to Latvia to have any chance of qualifying.
Croatia coach Slaven Bilic said: "We expected Greece to try
to score from a counter attack or a dead ball. We dealt with
them fairly well but made two mistakes that cost us. Corners
should not be a problem for us. They were two cheap goals."
"It's difficult to create chances against Greece because
they defend very well but we didn't make the most of the chances
we had," he added. "There's still another game but Greece are
the favourites to qualify. It's not in our hands anymore. We'll
try to beat Latvia and then hope for the best."
(Editing by Ken Ferris;
