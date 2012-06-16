(Adds quotes)
By Justin Palmer
WARSAW, June 16 Greece upset Russia 1-0 with a
first-half goal from captain Giorgos Karagounis on Saturday to
reach the Euro 2012 quarter-finals and knock their opponents out
of the tournament.
Greece, winning for the first time at Euro 2004, went
through as Group A runners-up and will play the winners of Group
B in the last eight.
Midfielder Karagounis, winning his 120th cap to equal the
record for his country, made Russia pay for a flurry of missed
chances when he scored against the run of play deep into
first-half stoppage time.
Victory and his goal were bittersweet for Karagounis who
will be suspended for the quarter-final after a second-half
yellow card shown for diving.
"The moment is pure magic for all of us," Karagounis said.
"This night is very important, it is something important for
Greece for all Greeks. We said we would give it all, despite all
the difficulties.
"We scored at exactly the moment we needed to. Now it is
time to celebrate."
Russia coach Dick Advocaat said his team had played well.
"We went forward," he said. "The other team just defended.
We didn't put away our chances but I don't think it's fair to
say that we didn't play well.
"We were undefeated for 16 games. We should have won today,
that wasn't the case and that is football. All compliments to
Greece."
Greece, facing a win-or-bust situation, began brightly with
Kostas Katsouranis's flicked volley punched away by Vyacheslav
Malafeyev, but the Greeks were penned back for the rest of the
opening half as Russia repeatedly let themselves down with
wayward shooting that failed to test keeper Michalis Sifakis.
Playmaker Alan Dzagoyev, with three goals in the first two
games, blazed wildly over and Alexander Kerzhakov's fierce shot
flew narrowly wide.
The pattern continued as the game progressed but there was
no end product to Russia's neat interplay and movement,
orchestrated by Andrei Arshavin in the free role behind striker
Alexander Kerzhakov.
Russia's pace and movement on the break gave Greece problems
and Arshavin and Dzagoyev were a persistent menace.
RADAR ASKEW
Greece's defence creaked and Sifakis's goal was peppered
from all angles but Russia's radar was askew.
For Greece, lone striker Fanis Gekas was an isolated figure,
with Giorgos Samaras having to track back to fortify his
overworked midfield and defence as Russia probed down each
flank.
But having withstood the pressure, Greece stunned the
Russians in the closing seconds of the half as midfielder
Karagounis took advantage of poor marking at a throw-in to race
into the box and fire hard past Malafeyev.
Roman Shirokov and Igor Denisov were again off target after
the break and the Greeks were convinced they should have been
awarded a penalty when Karagounis tumbled as Sergei Ignashevich
stuck out a leg.
Instead, Karagounis was booked for diving, much to his
dismay as coach Fernando Santos held his hands to his head on
the touchline.
Greece defender Giorgos Tzavellas crashed a free kick
against the angle of post and upright in a rare Greek attack in
the second half.
Russian fans had poured into the Polish capital during the
day and heavily outnumbered their Greek counterparts, turning
Warsaw's National Stadium, which was nearly full to capacity,
almost into a 'home' venue for Dick Advocaat's side.
There were no reports of a repeat of the street violence
that marred the build-up to Russia's clash with Poland on
Tuesday.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)