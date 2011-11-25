ATHENS, Nov 25 Factbox on Euro 2012
finalists Greece ahead of the draw for the finals in Kiev on
Dec. 2:
Qualified: As winners of Group F.
P W D L F A Pts
Greece 10 7 3 0 14 5 24
Croatia 10 7 1 2 18 7 22
Israel 10 5 1 4 13 11 16
Latvia 10 3 2 5 9 12 11
Georgia 10 2 4 4 7 9 10
Malta 10 0 1 9 4 21 1
Results:
2010
Sept 3 Georgia H Drew 1-1(Spyropoulos)
Sept 7 Croatia A Drew 0-0
Oct 8 Latvia H Won 1-0(Torosidis)
Oct 12 Israel H Won 2-1(Salpingidis,
Karagounis)
2011
March 26 Malta A Won 1-0(Torosidis)
June 4 Malta H Won 3-1(Fetfatzidis 2,
Papadopoulos)
Sept 2 Israel A Won 1-0 (Ninis)
Sept 6 Latvia A Drew 1-1 (Papadopoulos)
Oct 7 Croatia H Won 2-0 (Samaras,
Gekas)
Oct 11 Georgia A Won 2-1 (Fotakis,
Charisteas)
Leading scorers in qualifiers: Yannis Fetfatzidis, Kyriakos
Papadopoulos, Vassilis Torosidis (2 goals each)
Previous European Championship record:
Appearances: 3 (1980, 2004, 2008)
European Championship Honours: Champions 2004
FIFA world ranking (Nov 2011): 14th
Draw for 2012: Allocated in Pot 3 with Croatia, Portugal and
Sweden
Pot 1: Spain, Netherlands, Poland, Ukraine
Pot 2: Germany, Italy, England, Russia
Pot 3: Croatia, Greece, Portugal, Sweden
Pot 4: Denmark, France, Czech Republic, Ireland
Coach: Fernando Santos
Captain: Giorgos Karagounis
Prospects: Greece, surprise winners in 2004, are a
completely different team from the defensive-minded one that
failed to get past the group stage four years ago.
Far more aggressive and versatile, Greece could spring a
group stage upset if underestimated.
Portuguese coach Fernando Santos, who has had previous
experience working in the domestic league, repeatedly surprised
many with his selection of players, ushering in numerous
talented youngsters from smaller clubs who helped the team to an
undefeated qualifying campaign.
Despite a near water-tight defence that let in only five
goals, most players also get forward, with Greek defenders
having scored more goals than strikers in the qualifiers.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Justin Palmer)