ATHENS, Nov 25 Factbox on Euro 2012 finalists Greece ahead of the draw for the finals in Kiev on Dec. 2:

Qualified: As winners of Group F.

P W D L F A Pts

Greece 10 7 3 0 14 5 24

Croatia 10 7 1 2 18 7 22

Israel 10 5 1 4 13 11 16

Latvia 10 3 2 5 9 12 11

Georgia 10 2 4 4 7 9 10

Malta 10 0 1 9 4 21 1

Results:

2010

Sept 3 Georgia H Drew 1-1(Spyropoulos)

Sept 7 Croatia A Drew 0-0

Oct 8 Latvia H Won 1-0(Torosidis)

Oct 12 Israel H Won 2-1(Salpingidis,

Karagounis)

2011

March 26 Malta A Won 1-0(Torosidis)

June 4 Malta H Won 3-1(Fetfatzidis 2,

Papadopoulos)

Sept 2 Israel A Won 1-0 (Ninis)

Sept 6 Latvia A Drew 1-1 (Papadopoulos)

Oct 7 Croatia H Won 2-0 (Samaras,

Gekas)

Oct 11 Georgia A Won 2-1 (Fotakis,

Charisteas)

Leading scorers in qualifiers: Yannis Fetfatzidis, Kyriakos Papadopoulos, Vassilis Torosidis (2 goals each)

Previous European Championship record:

Appearances: 3 (1980, 2004, 2008)

European Championship Honours: Champions 2004

FIFA world ranking (Nov 2011): 14th

Draw for 2012: Allocated in Pot 3 with Croatia, Portugal and Sweden

Pot 1: Spain, Netherlands, Poland, Ukraine

Pot 2: Germany, Italy, England, Russia

Pot 3: Croatia, Greece, Portugal, Sweden

Pot 4: Denmark, France, Czech Republic, Ireland

Coach: Fernando Santos

Captain: Giorgos Karagounis

Prospects: Greece, surprise winners in 2004, are a completely different team from the defensive-minded one that failed to get past the group stage four years ago.

Far more aggressive and versatile, Greece could spring a group stage upset if underestimated.

Portuguese coach Fernando Santos, who has had previous experience working in the domestic league, repeatedly surprised many with his selection of players, ushering in numerous talented youngsters from smaller clubs who helped the team to an undefeated qualifying campaign.

Despite a near water-tight defence that let in only five goals, most players also get forward, with Greek defenders having scored more goals than strikers in the qualifiers. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Justin Palmer)