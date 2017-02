WROCLAW, June 12 Czech Republic scored two early goals through Petr Jiracek and Vaclav Pilar to set up a 2-1 win over Greece in Group A as they claimed their first points at Euro 2012 on Tuesday.

Petr Jiracek opened the scoring in the third minute, latching onto an incisive Thomas Hubschman pass to place his shot past Greek goalkeeper Kostas Chalkias.

Vaclav Pilar then bundled the ball home from Theodor Gebre Selassie's cross despite the attention of two defenders three minutes later to double their lead.

Greece had a goal harshly disallowed for offside before halftime but reduced the arrears when substitute Fanis Gekas rolled the ball into an empty net following a blunder by Czech keeper Petr Cech eight minutes after the restart. (Reporting By Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)