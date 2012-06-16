WARSAW, June 16 Greece upset in-form Russia 1-0 on Saturday with a late first-half goal by Giorgos Karagounis that sent them into the Euro 2012 quarter-finals and dumped their opponents out of the tournament.

Both teams had their share of early chances but 2004 European champions Greece looked far more solid at the back than in previous games, stifling waves of early Russian attacks.

Captain Karagounis, who will miss the next match after being booked in the second half, fired them ahead deep into first-half stoppage time, rifling his shot from the right past keeper Vyacheslav Malafeyev.

It was one-way traffic in the second half with Russia desperate for an equaliser but it was the Greeks who went closest to scoring again when Giorgos Tzavellas's well-struck left-foot free kick rattled the woodwork in the 70th minute. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)