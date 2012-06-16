WARSAW, June 16 Greece upset in-form Russia 1-0
on Saturday with a late first-half goal by Giorgos Karagounis
that sent them into the Euro 2012 quarter-finals and dumped
their opponents out of the tournament.
Both teams had their share of early chances but 2004
European champions Greece looked far more solid at the back than
in previous games, stifling waves of early Russian attacks.
Captain Karagounis, who will miss the next match after being
booked in the second half, fired them ahead deep into first-half
stoppage time, rifling his shot from the right past keeper
Vyacheslav Malafeyev.
It was one-way traffic in the second half with Russia
desperate for an equaliser but it was the Greeks who went
closest to scoring again when Giorgos Tzavellas's well-struck
left-foot free kick rattled the woodwork in the 70th minute.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)