ATHENS Nov 14 Greece's chances of reaching Euro 2016 are diminishing fast as their dreadful start to qualifying continued on Friday with a shock 1-0 home defeat by Group F minnows Faroe Islands, which leaves them bottom of the standings.

Greece, European champions in 2004, again looked barely recognisable to the team that reached the last 16 of the 2014 World Cup as they struggled to create chances and were embarrassingly beaten by Joan Edmundsson's opportunist strike just after the hour mark.