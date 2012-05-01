ATHENS May 1 Lacking a goalscorer, Greece rely
heavily on goals from midfield, as well as set-pieces - and that
means much is expected of Sotiris Ninis, sometimes described as
Greece's diamond in the rough.
Panathinaikos favourite Ninis, as well as Olympiakos Pireaus
winger Giannis Fetfatzidis, could play vital roles in Greece's
hopes of progressing in Euro 2012.
Once the subject of a projected 9.0 million euros move to
Manchester United, Ninis, remarkably, is still only 22, having
twice been voted Greece's Young Footballer of the Year as a
17-year-old and a 20-year-old.
Such has been his impact on the Greek domestic game that he
seems to have been around much longer. Having started this
season in blistering form, the right-sided midfielder's
contribution came to a halt when he suffered a serious knee
injury in a qualifier against Israel in September.
The Panathinaikos forward damaged cruciate ligaments moments
after scoring a spectacular solo goal and his absence has been a
real blow for both club and country.
However, it did not prevent the Greeks clinching
qualification with victory against group favourites Croatia. He
returned to action in March and it is hoped he can reach his
early-season heights in time for the Euros.
Born in the Albanian town of Himare to Greek parents, Ninis
was first called up to the senior team as an 18-year-old for a
friendly against Cyprus in 2008, scoring on his debut.
He was selected for the 2010 World Cup but former coach Otto
Rehhagel appeared reluctant to put his faith in him. He
questioned his defensive work rate and Ninis made only two
substitute appearances in South Africa for a total of 41
minutes.
Ninis was eventually promoted to the starting line-up by new
manager Fernando Santos after Greece drew their opening two Euro
2012 qualifiers against Georgia and Croatia and the move
immediately paid dividends, his selection coinciding with a run
of five successive wins.
An elegant playmaker with a keen eye for a defence-splitting
pass, the creative probing of Ninis could prove decisive for
Greece. Despite his 1.73 metres frame, Ninis also possesses the
ability to score spectacular goals from distance, a weapon
Greece will need if they are to trouble their opponents.
"GREEK MESSI"
Then there is the enigma of Fetfatzidis.
One year junior to Ninis and even shorter at 1.68 metres,
Fetfatzidis is more of an explosive out-and-out winger than
midfield schemer.
He made his debut in the Euro 2012 qualifying campaign,
coming on to replace Ninis in a 1-0 win against Latvia in
October 2010. He scored his first goal for Greece in February
last year in a friendly against Canada that Greece won 1-0.
Often referred to as the "Greek Messi" by Greek fans and
media due to his close ball control and skill, the highlight of
his club season was a superb volley at the Stade Velodrome which
earned Olympiakos a 1-0 Champions League victory in Marseille.
He produced a dribbling masterclass for his country against
Malta in June when he scored twice more to leave the Greek media
in raptures.
His form emphasised why Olympiakos signed him up to an
improved contract in September 2010, increasing his wages and
inserting a 12.5 million euros release clause.
Despite his obvious talent, Fetfatzidis has blown hot and
cold in the second half of the season. His inconsistency has led
both club coach Ernesto Valverde and Santos to keep him on the
bench.
It is likely he will find himself in a similar position at
the Euro 2012 finals where he may be used as an impact player to
change a game if Greece are in need of attacking inspiration.
