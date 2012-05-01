ATHENS May 1 Few people believed Greece could
win Euro 2004, but even fewer think it possible they will ever
repeat such a success.
Eight years on from arguably the country's greatest sporting
achievement, Greece once again find themselves as rank outsiders
ahead of a major tournament.
Greece fans will tell you there is nothing wrong with being
underdogs because, of course, they audaciously won the
tournament in Portugal as 100-1 outsiders, but the likelihood of
the current team emulating that feat appears remote.
The manager may have changed, with Portuguese Fernando
Santos refreshing the squad by experimenting with younger
players, as well as keeping faith in a few well-established
generals, but not too much else.
The current team is still based essentially on the
principles established by Otto Rehhagel: defensive solidity and
an obsession with organisation and set pieces.
Greece conceded just five times in 10 qualifying matches,
but they also scored only 14 times, the lowest goals scored
tally of any of the teams which qualified.
Santos is spoilt for choice when it comes to determined and
energetic defenders. Greek player of the year Avraam
Papadopoulos of Olympiakos and Werder Bremen's Sokratis
Papastathopoulos are his first-choice central defensive pairing,
while highly-rated centre back Kyriakos Papadopoulos, 19, is
making strong claims for a starting berth.
He was not used in the first half of the campaign, but the
Schalke youngster started four of the final five qualifiers,
impressing with his maturity. He can also play as a holding
midfielder and scored important goals against Latvia and Malta.
Santos also has a touch of finesse in his backline in full
backs Vasilis Torosidis and Jose Holebas. Both love to go
forward and are capable of both scoring goals and making them.
Holebas, in particular, has made great strides since his
international debut last November.
Born in Germany, of a Greek father and Uruguayan mother,
Holebas has plenty of pace and skill, as well as tackling
ability, and his forward forays have seen him played at both
left back and on the left side of midfield.
They are backed up with the likes of Olympiakos's Giannis
Maniatis and Monaco's Giorgos Tzavellas.
PROBLEM AREA
Greece's attack is without doubt their problem area.
Celtic's Giorgos Samaras plays in a wide role in Greece's
4-3-3 system and although his pace provides a threat, he does
not score enough goals.
Fanis Gekas is likely to lead the attack, but the
31-year-old striker's scoring touch seems to have deserted him.
The former Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen striker,
top scorer in the 2010 World Cup European qualifiers with 10
goals, is looking increasingly immobile.
Perhaps a sign of desperation came with the autumn recall of
Euro 2004 winning goalscorer Angelos Charisteas after 16 months
in the wilderness. Now 32, Charisteas is enjoying an Indian
summer, back in Greece with Panaitolikos in the Greek Super
League.
After Gekas, Greece have PAOK Thessaloniki strikers Dimitris
Salpigidis and Stefanos Athanasiadis, while Panathinaikos
forward Lazaros Christodoulopoulos, 25, may be used as an impact
substitute.
In midfield, there are both problems and positives in equal
measure.
At the World Cup, most fans thought they had waved farewell
to longstanding pair Kosta Katsouranis and Giorgos Karagounis,
but the duo are still there even if Karagounis has to settle for
a place on the bench as he chases Theo Zagorakis's record of 120
caps.
Panathinaikos man Katsouranis will be the central cog in the
midfield where he will be supported by the likes of defensive
midfielders Grigoris Makos, Alexandros Tziolis and Giorgos
Fotakis.
The creative element is expected to come from Sotiris Ninis,
while in this department there are the additional options of
young talents such as Giannis Fetfatzidis and Giorgos
Georgiadis.
