WARSAW, June 23 Greece goalkeeper Kostas
Chalkias, the oldest player at Euro 2012, and striker Nikos
Liberopoulos retired from international football on Saturday.
Chalkias, 38, won 32 caps over a decade and was a reserve
keeper in the 2004 squad that stunned the soccer world with a
surprise European title success.
"I am proud and happy to have participated in Greece's
effort to reach the quarter-finals," Chalkias, who did not
feature again at the tournament after suffering an injury in
Greece's second group game v the Czech Republic.
"This has been one of the best months of my career. Right
now I am very emotional and proud - it was a dream finish for my
international career," he was quoted as saying on UEFA.com.
Liberopoulos, 36, scored 13 times for the national team and
his 76th and last appearance came as a second-half substitute in
the 4-2 quarter-final defeat by Germany on Friday.
