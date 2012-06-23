WARSAW, June 23 Greece goalkeeper Kostas Chalkias, the oldest player at Euro 2012, and striker Nikos Liberopoulos retired from international football on Saturday.

Chalkias, 38, won 32 caps over a decade and was a reserve keeper in the 2004 squad that stunned the soccer world with a surprise European title success.

"I am proud and happy to have participated in Greece's effort to reach the quarter-finals," Chalkias, who did not feature again at the tournament after suffering an injury in Greece's second group game v the Czech Republic.

"This has been one of the best months of my career. Right now I am very emotional and proud - it was a dream finish for my international career," he was quoted as saying on UEFA.com.

Liberopoulos, 36, scored 13 times for the national team and his 76th and last appearance came as a second-half substitute in the 4-2 quarter-final defeat by Germany on Friday. (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Ken Ferris)