WARSAW, June 14 Facts and figures ahead of the Euro 2012 Group A match between Greece and Russia at the National Stadium on Saturday (1845 GMT):

* Greek chances of a victory look remote. They have only beaten Russia once in 10 meetings and that was almost 20 years ago. Their previous record against the old Soviet Union was hardly encouraging either - they lost nine of 11 matches.

* Greece's record at Euro finals since their surprise title win in 2004 is dismal. They have now lost four and drawn one of their five matches.

* Despite being outplayed by Poland and the Czechs in the first half of both of their games at this tournament, Greece have shown resilience and the ability to fight back. They have scored at least one goal in each of their last 11 internationals and have lost just twice in their last 23.

* Russia are unbeaten in 16 matches in the last 16 months. Their last defeat was 1-0 in a friendly against Iran in Abu Dhabi in February last year.

* Russia's young midfielder Alan Dzagoyev has now scored six goals in their last four competitive games. Apart from his three against the Czech Republic and Poland at the finals, he scored one against Slovakia and two v Andorra in the last two qualifying games.

* Russia are in line for a hat-trick of wins over Greece at consecutive Euro finals. They beat them 2-1 in the group stage in Portugal in 2004 and 1-0 at the 2008 finals in Austria and Switzerland. (Compiled by Paul Radford, Edited by Tom Pilcher)