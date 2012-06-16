WARSAW, June 16 Russia were the better team in
Saturday's 1-0 loss against Greece but their strikers were just
not sharp enough to find the goal despite a "brilliant"
performance in the first half, testy coach Dick Advocaat said as
his side exited Euro 2012.
Just a week ago they were being hailed as possibly the best
team in the tournament and Advocaat said Russia had let the
prize of a quarter-final slip out of their hands after sitting
top of Group A after the first two matches.
"Even though we lost today we played brilliantly in the
first half," he told reporters. "Then they got a goal and that
created a different story."
Russia had numerous chances to pull ahead early on but
Greece captain Giorgos Karagounis netted two minutes into
first-half stoppage time.
"We didn't have the sharpness to score that goal," Advocaat
said.
Russia had not lost any of their previous 16 games and a
draw would have put them through.
"We're there to win the game, not to draw. We tried to
control the game and we tried to decide the game," Advocaat
said.
The Dutchman also complimented the Greek defence that
managed to stymie the Russian pressure: "The other team just
defended well."
(Reporting by Chris Borowski, editing by Mark Meadows)