WROCLAW, Poland, June 12 Czech Republic coach
Michal Bilek made two changes to his team for the Euro 2012
Group A match against Greece on Tuesday, bringing in defensive
midfielder Tomas Hubschman and switching Michal Kadlec to the
centre of defence.
David Limbersky comes in at left back, relegating Roman
Hubnik, who played in central defence in their opening game, to
the bench as the Czechs seek to reinforce a rearguard that gave
away four goals against Russia.
Veteran Greece midfielder Kostas Katsouranis anchors the
backline with 20-year old Kyriakos Papadopoulos who came on
against the Poles when his namesake Avraam Papadopoulos hurt his
knee.
Katsouranis drops back into defence as a replacement for
Sokratis Papastathopoulos who sits out the game after picking up
a red card in the opener. Midfielder Giorgos Fotakis overcame an
injury to make the starting lineup.
Greece: 1-Kostas Chalkias; 15-Vasilis Torosidis, 5-Kyriakos
Papadopoulos, 21-Kostas Katsouranis, 20-Jose Holebas; 16-Giorgos
Fotakis, 2-Giannis Maniatis, 10-Giorgos Karagounis; 14-Dimitris
Salpingidis, 7-Giorgos Samaras, 22-Kostas Fortounis
Czech Republic: 1-Petr Cech; 2-Theodor Gebre Selassie,
3-Michal Kadlec, 6-Tomas Sivok, 8-David Limbersky; 13-Jaroslav
Plasil, 17-Tomas Hubschman; 19-Petr Jiracek, 10-Tomas Rosicky,
14-Vaclav Pilar; 15-Milan Baros
