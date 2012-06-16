WARSAW, June 16 Russia midfielder Denis
Glushakov replaced the ill Konstantin Zyryanov in their team to
face Greece on Saturday, the only change from their first two
Euro 2012 Group A matches.
Michalis Sifakis replaced the injured Kostas Chalkias in
goal for Greece, with striker Fanis Gekas starting in place of
Giorgos Fotakis.
Defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos, sent off against Poland
in the tournament opener, was recalled after serving a one-game
ban, while Giorgos Tzavellas starts at left back in place of
Jose Holebas.
Giorgos Karagounis will win his 120th cap, equalling
Theodoros Zagorakis's national record.
Greece, with one point, must win to reach the
quarter-finals. Group A leaders Russia, on four points need just
a draw to go through and could even lose if Poland and the Czech
Republic draw in the other game in Wroclaw.
Teams
Greece: 13-Michalis Sifakis; 15-Vasilis Torosidis,
19-Sokratis Papastathopoulos, 5-Kyriakos Papadopoulos, 3-Giorgos
Tzavellas; 21-Kostas Katsouranis, 2-Giannis Maniatis;
14-Dimitris Salpingidis, 10-Giorgos Karagounis, 7-Giorgos
Samaras; 17-Fanis Gekas
Russia: 16-Vyacheslav Malafeyev; 2-Alexander Anyukov,
12-Alexei Berezutsky, 4-Sergei Ignashevich, 5-Yuri Zhirkov;
6-Roman Shirokov, 7-Igor Denisov, 22-Denis Glushakov; 17-Alan
Dzagoyev, 11-Alexander Kerzhakov, 10-Andrei Arshavin
Referee: Jonas Eriksson (Sweden)
(Reporting by Justin Palmer, editing by Ken Ferris)