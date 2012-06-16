WARSAW, June 16 Russia midfielder Denis Glushakov replaced the ill Konstantin Zyryanov in their team to face Greece on Saturday, the only change from their first two Euro 2012 Group A matches.

Michalis Sifakis replaced the injured Kostas Chalkias in goal for Greece, with striker Fanis Gekas starting in place of Giorgos Fotakis.

Defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos, sent off against Poland in the tournament opener, was recalled after serving a one-game ban, while Giorgos Tzavellas starts at left back in place of Jose Holebas.

Giorgos Karagounis will win his 120th cap, equalling Theodoros Zagorakis's national record.

Greece, with one point, must win to reach the quarter-finals. Group A leaders Russia, on four points need just a draw to go through and could even lose if Poland and the Czech Republic draw in the other game in Wroclaw.

Teams

Greece: 13-Michalis Sifakis; 15-Vasilis Torosidis, 19-Sokratis Papastathopoulos, 5-Kyriakos Papadopoulos, 3-Giorgos Tzavellas; 21-Kostas Katsouranis, 2-Giannis Maniatis; 14-Dimitris Salpingidis, 10-Giorgos Karagounis, 7-Giorgos Samaras; 17-Fanis Gekas

Russia: 16-Vyacheslav Malafeyev; 2-Alexander Anyukov, 12-Alexei Berezutsky, 4-Sergei Ignashevich, 5-Yuri Zhirkov; 6-Roman Shirokov, 7-Igor Denisov, 22-Denis Glushakov; 17-Alan Dzagoyev, 11-Alexander Kerzhakov, 10-Andrei Arshavin

Referee: Jonas Eriksson (Sweden) (Reporting by Justin Palmer, editing by Ken Ferris)