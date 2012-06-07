WARSAW, June 7 Left over tensions from the communist era dominate the background to Euro 2012 Group A for Poland and to a lesser extent the Czech Republic but one thing is likely to remain the same - Russia being in charge.

They were the revelation of the tournament four years ago in a run to the semi-finals, led by Andrey Arshavin, and the Russians gave a signal of their intent last month with a 3-0 win over Italy. They are firm favourites to top the group.

Off the pitch, Tuesday's clash with the Poles could be one of the tournament flashpoints given tensions over responsibility for an air crash two years ago that killed Poland's then president Lech Kaczynski and dozens of other senior officials.

Dick Advocaat's squad have already ridden out complaints about the hotel they are staying in just yards from a memorial to the crash, which occurred over Russian territory and is still being investigated.

On the pitch, the Poles - the lowest ranked side at the finals - could by that stage be fighting to stay in the tournament after opening against a Greek side who have lost once in 20 games and have conceded only five goals in qualifying.

"We've been saying ever since the draw that the Russians were the strongest team in this group," Polish assistant coach Jacek Zielinski told Reuters on Wednesday.

"For sure they are the strongest in terms of personnel and they are the best integrated team, used to playing with each and used to playing at these sorts of tournaments. For sure they expect to achieve something similar to four years ago."

Pressed by Polish reporters on whether the history of tension with Russia would have an impact on next week's game, Zielinski smiled and, pointing to winger Maciej Rybus, who plays in the Russian league, said:

"We have known each other for years. Russians know us, we know the Russians. Maciej, I assure you, has not learned more in half a year in Grozny (with Terek) than the rest of us learned in 30, 40 or even 50 years of history."

LIKE HOME

The Czechs, for their part, are always desperate to beat their former Soviet era occupiers, although traditionally there is more tension around ice hockey, in which the two countries have dominated the world game, than soccer.

After squeezing past Scotland in qualifying courtesy of a hotly-disputed penalty, they are struggling to get captain Tomas Rosicky and striker Milan Baros fit for Friday's opener in Wroclaw, just a few miles from the Czech border.

"The group is quite open at this point," Czech team manager Vladimir Smicer said on Wednesday. "All the teams will think they have a chance to qualify for the quarter-finals.

"The really important match for us will be the first game against Russia. They are the favorites in our group."

The Russians and Czechs will be out to prove wrong the critics of their failure to blood new talent in teams previously viewed as being among Europe's strongest.

Russia midfielder Arshavin rejoined Zenit St Petersburg on loan this year after failing to live up to the early promise of his spell at Arsenal following a series of riveting performances in the European Championship finals four years ago.

Many pundits at home and abroad have questioned his desire, work ethic and commitment but Dutch coach Dick Advocaat has stuck by his captain and the bulk of the 2008 squad.

After a hesitant start to qualifying, Russia have not lost a competitive game since 2010 - their last defeat of any kind was to Iran in February last year - and are unbeaten in their last 14 matches with nine clean sheets in the past 11 games.

One of those was a 1-1 friendly draw in November with group rivals Greece, whose qualifying campaign was also built around a tight defence and highly rated centre-halves Avraam Papadopoulos and Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

The Greeks will be looking to the creative talent of right-sided midfielder Sotiris Ninis, who has recovered from a serious knee injury suffered in a qualifier last September.

But their best hope may be squeezing past the Poles in the opening game and hoping Russia will have qualified by the time the pair meet in their final game in the group. (Writing by Patrick Graham; editing by Ken Ferris)