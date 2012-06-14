WARSAW, June 14 Euro 2012 Group A qualifying chances:

Playing on Saturday (1845 GMT)

Greece v Russia, Warsaw

Czech Republic v Poland, Wroclaw

P W D L F A Pts

Russia 2 1 1 0 5 2 4

Czech Republic 2 1 0 1 3 5 3

Poland 2 0 2 0 2 2 2

Greece 2 0 1 1 2 3 1

Qualifying chances: All four teams hold their fate in their own hands and know a win will guarantee a place in the quarter-finals.

Russia need just a draw against Greece to go through and could even lose if Poland and the Czech Republic draw. A draw would also be enough for the Czechs as long as Greece do not win. For Poland and Greece, it is simple - win or head for the exit. (Compiled by Paul Radford; Edited by Tom Pilcher)