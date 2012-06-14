WARSAW, June 14 Euro 2012 Group A qualifying
chances:
Playing on Saturday (1845 GMT)
Greece v Russia, Warsaw
Czech Republic v Poland, Wroclaw
P W D L F A Pts
Russia 2 1 1 0 5 2 4
Czech Republic 2 1 0 1 3 5 3
Poland 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
Greece 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
Qualifying chances: All four teams hold their fate in their
own hands and know a win will guarantee a place in the
quarter-finals.
Russia need just a draw against Greece to go through and
could even lose if Poland and the Czech Republic draw. A draw
would also be enough for the Czechs as long as Greece do not
win. For Poland and Greece, it is simple - win or head for the
exit.
(Compiled by Paul Radford; Edited by Tom Pilcher)