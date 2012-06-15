WARSAW, June 15 Euro 2012 Group B qualifying chances:

Playing on Sunday (1845 GMT)

Denmark v Germany, Lviv

Portugal v Netherlands, Kharkiv

P W D L F A Pts

Germany 2 2 0 0 3 1 6

Portugal 2 1 0 1 3 3 3

Denmark 2 1 0 1 3 3 3

Netherlands 2 0 0 2 1 3 0

Qualifying chances: All four teams can still go through or be eliminated.

Germany hold the best cards and would qualify with a win or draw against Denmark. Even if they lose, they would still reach the quarter-finals if Portugal do not beat Netherlands.

Portugal and Denmark have identical records - and there it gets complicated. If both win their last group games, they would finish with Germany on six points and the three would have to be separated on the basis of head-to-heads. In that situation, Denmark would be sure to go through, whatever the scores, and Portugal would probably join them.

Germany could oust Portugal only if they lose by a single goal margin and score two or more goals, for example 2-3, 3-4 etc. Any other defeat would send them home.

If both matches are drawn, Portugal would go through and Denmark would be out by virtue of losing to the Portuguese in the direct encounter. In other circumstances, whichever of Portugal or Denmark gets the best result will qualify - unless both lose.

In that case the two countries would finish with the Dutch on three points and head-to-heads would again come into play. Netherlands would go through only if they beat Portugal by two goals or more. Denmark would definitely be out, whatever the scores, and Portugal would be through if they lose by one goal. (Compiled by Paul Radford; Edited by Tom Pilcher)