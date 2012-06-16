WARSAW, June 16 Euro 2012 Group C qualifying
chances:
Playing on Monday (1845 GMT)
Croatia v Spain, Gdansk (1845)
Italy v Ireland, Poznan (1845)
Group C P W D L F A Pts
Spain 2 1 1 0 5 1 4
Croatia 2 1 1 0 4 2 4
Italy 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
Ireland 2 0 0 2 1 7 0
Qualifying chances: Spain and Croatia will both go through
if Italy fail to beat Ireland, themselves already eliminated, in
the final match.
If Italy do take all three points, they would go through
with the winner of the Croatia v Spain clash.
If that game is drawn it would leave all three on five
points with head-to-heads coming into play. That situation would
favour Spain, who go through whatever the scores, but whether
Croatia or Italy would join them is complicated.
A goalless draw would favour Italy but a 1-1 draw would make
the score of the Italy v Ireland match vital. Italy would then
have to do better than Croatia's 3-1 win over Ireland to reach
the last eight.
A 2-2 or higher draw between Croatia and Spain is Italy's
nightmare as that would take both Croatia and Spain through and
eliminate the Italians.
It is a scenario Italy remember all too well. At the Euro
2004 finals, they were in exactly the same position when Sweden
and Denmark met in a final group game. Curiously, that match did
end in the 2-2 draw required to send the Scandinavians through
and put a fuming and somewhat suspicious Italy out.
(Compiled by Paul Radford; Edited by Tom Pilcher)