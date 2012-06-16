WARSAW, June 16 Euro 2012 Group C qualifying chances:

Playing on Monday (1845 GMT)

Croatia v Spain, Gdansk (1845)

Italy v Ireland, Poznan (1845)

Group C P W D L F A Pts

Spain 2 1 1 0 5 1 4

Croatia 2 1 1 0 4 2 4

Italy 2 0 2 0 2 2 2

Ireland 2 0 0 2 1 7 0

Qualifying chances: Spain and Croatia will both go through if Italy fail to beat Ireland, themselves already eliminated, in the final match.

If Italy do take all three points, they would go through with the winner of the Croatia v Spain clash.

If that game is drawn it would leave all three on five points with head-to-heads coming into play. That situation would favour Spain, who go through whatever the scores, but whether Croatia or Italy would join them is complicated.

A goalless draw would favour Italy but a 1-1 draw would make the score of the Italy v Ireland match vital. Italy would then have to do better than Croatia's 3-1 win over Ireland to reach the last eight.

A 2-2 or higher draw between Croatia and Spain is Italy's nightmare as that would take both Croatia and Spain through and eliminate the Italians.

It is a scenario Italy remember all too well. At the Euro 2004 finals, they were in exactly the same position when Sweden and Denmark met in a final group game. Curiously, that match did end in the 2-2 draw required to send the Scandinavians through and put a fuming and somewhat suspicious Italy out. (Compiled by Paul Radford; Edited by Tom Pilcher)