Aug 10 Euro 2012 qualifying Group C result and standings on Wednesday.

Northern Ireland 4 Faroe Islands 0

Standings: P W D L F A Pts

Italy 6 5 1 0 14 1 16

Slovenia 7 3 2 2 9 4 11

Northern Ireland 6 2 3 1 7 3 9

Serbia 6 2 2 2 8 9 8

Estonia 7 2 1 4 7 11 7

Faroe Islands 8 1 1 6 5 22 4

Results:

Aug. 11

Estonia 2 Faroe Islands 1

Sept. 3

Faroe Islands 0 Serbia 3

Estonia 1 Italy 2

Slovenia 0 Northern Ireland 1

Sept. 7

Serbia 1 Slovenia 1

Italy 5 Faroe Islands 0

Oct. 8

Slovenia 5 Faroe Islands 1

Serbia 1 Estonia 3

Northern Ireland 0 Italy 0

Oct. 12

Faroe Islands 1 Northern Ireland 1

Estonia 0 Slovenia 1

Italy v Serbia match abandoned, Italy awarded 3-0 victory

March 25

Serbia 2 Northern Ireland 1

Slovenia 0 Italy 1

March 29

Northern Ireland 0 Slovenia 0

Estonia 1 Serbia 1

June 3

Italy 3 Estonia 0

Faroe Islands 0 Slovenia 2

June 7

Faroe Islands 2 Estonia 0

Fixtures:

Sept. 2

Northern Ireland v Serbia

Slovenia v Estonia

Faroe Islands v Italy

Sept. 6

Italy v Slovenia

Serbia v Faroe Islands

Estonia v Northern Ireland

Oct. 7

Serbia v Italy

Northern Ireland v Estonia

Oct. 11

Italy v Northern Ireland

Slovenia v Serbia

