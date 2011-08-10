Soccer-Scottish Premiership fixture
Feb 10 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the Scottish PremiershipRegular match on Friday Saturday, February 11 (GMT) Dundee v Kilmarnock (1500)
Aug 10 Euro 2012 qualifying Group C result and standings on Wednesday.
Northern Ireland 4 Faroe Islands 0
Standings: P W D L F A Pts
Italy 6 5 1 0 14 1 16
Slovenia 7 3 2 2 9 4 11
Northern Ireland 6 2 3 1 7 3 9
Serbia 6 2 2 2 8 9 8
Estonia 7 2 1 4 7 11 7
Faroe Islands 8 1 1 6 5 22 4
Results:
Aug. 11
Estonia 2 Faroe Islands 1
Sept. 3
Faroe Islands 0 Serbia 3
Estonia 1 Italy 2
Slovenia 0 Northern Ireland 1
Sept. 7
Serbia 1 Slovenia 1
Italy 5 Faroe Islands 0
Oct. 8
Slovenia 5 Faroe Islands 1
Serbia 1 Estonia 3
Northern Ireland 0 Italy 0
Oct. 12
Faroe Islands 1 Northern Ireland 1
Estonia 0 Slovenia 1
Italy v Serbia match abandoned, Italy awarded 3-0 victory
March 25
Serbia 2 Northern Ireland 1
Slovenia 0 Italy 1
March 29
Northern Ireland 0 Slovenia 0
Estonia 1 Serbia 1
June 3
Italy 3 Estonia 0
Faroe Islands 0 Slovenia 2
June 7
Faroe Islands 2 Estonia 0
Fixtures:
Sept. 2
Northern Ireland v Serbia
Slovenia v Estonia
Faroe Islands v Italy
Sept. 6
Italy v Slovenia
Serbia v Faroe Islands
Estonia v Northern Ireland
Oct. 7
Serbia v Italy
Northern Ireland v Estonia
Oct. 11
Italy v Northern Ireland
Slovenia v Serbia
- - - -
(Editing by Tom Pilcher)
Please double click on the news links below:
for more soccer stories
Feb 10 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the Scottish PremiershipRegular match on Friday Saturday, February 11 (GMT) Dundee v Kilmarnock (1500)
Feb 10 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Friday Saturday, February 11 (GMT) Arsenal v Hull City (1230) Manchester United v Watford (1500) Middlesbrough v Everton (1500) Stoke City v Crystal Palace (1500) Sunderland v Southampton (1500) West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion (1500) Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur (1730) Sunday, February 12 (GMT) Burnley
Feb 10 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Scottish Cup 5th Round matches on Friday 5th Round Saturday, February 11 (GMT) Celtic v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1215) Ayr United(II) v Clyde(IV) (1500) Dunfermline Athletic(II) v Hamilton Academical (1500) East Fife(III) v St. Mirren(II) (1500) Ross County v Aberdeen (1500) St. Johnstone v Partick Thistle