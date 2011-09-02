Sept 2 Euro 2012 qualifying Group C results and
standings on Friday.
Northern Ireland 0 Serbia 1
Slovenia 1 Estonia 2
Faroe Islands 0 Italy 1
Standings: P W D L F A Pts
Italy 7 6 1 0 15 1 19
Slovenia 8 3 2 3 10 6 11
Serbia 7 3 2 2 9 9 11
Estonia 8 3 1 4 9 12 10
Northern Ireland 7 2 3 2 7 4 9
Faroe Islands 9 1 1 7 5 23 4
Results:
Aug. 11
Estonia 2 Faroe Islands 1
Sept. 3
Faroe Islands 0 Serbia 3
Estonia 1 Italy 2
Slovenia 0 Northern Ireland 1
Sept. 7
Serbia 1 Slovenia 1
Italy 5 Faroe Islands 0
Oct. 8
Slovenia 5 Faroe Islands 1
Serbia 1 Estonia 3
Northern Ireland 0 Italy 0
Oct. 12
Faroe Islands 1 Northern Ireland 1
Estonia 0 Slovenia 1
Italy v Serbia match abandoned, Italy awarded 3-0
victory
March 25
Serbia 2 Northern Ireland 1
Slovenia 0 Italy 1
March 29
Northern Ireland 0 Slovenia 0
Estonia 1 Serbia 1
June 3
Italy 3 Estonia 0
Faroe Islands 0 Slovenia 2
June 7
Faroe Islands 2 Estonia 0
Aug. 10
Northern Ireland 4 Faroe Islands 0
Fixtures
Sept. 6
Italy v Slovenia
Serbia v Faroe Islands
Estonia v Northern Ireland
Oct. 7
Serbia v Italy
Northern Ireland v Estonia
Oct. 11
Italy v Northern Ireland
Slovenia v Serbia
