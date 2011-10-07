Oct 7 Euro 2012 qualifying Group C results and
standings on Friday.
Serbia 1 Italy 1
Northern Ireland 1 Estonia 2
Standings: P W D L F A Pts
Italy* 9 7 2 0 17 2 23
Estonia 10 5 1 4 15 14 16
Serbia 9 4 3 2 13 11 15
Slovenia 9 3 2 4 10 7 11
Northern Ireland 9 2 3 4 9 10 9
Faroe Islands 10 1 1 8 6 26 4
* denotes qualified for Euro 2012 finals
Results:
Aug. 11, 2010
Estonia 2 Faroe Islands 1
Sept. 3
Faroe Islands 0 Serbia 3
Estonia 1 Italy 2
Slovenia 0 Northern Ireland 1
Sept. 7
Serbia 1 Slovenia 1
Italy 5 Faroe Islands 0
Oct. 8
Slovenia 5 Faroe Islands 1
Serbia 1 Estonia 3
Northern Ireland 0 Italy 0
Oct. 12
Faroe Islands 1 Northern Ireland 1
Estonia 0 Slovenia 1
Italy v Serbia match abandoned, Italy awarded 3-0
victory
March 25, 2011
Serbia 2 Northern Ireland 1
Slovenia 0 Italy 1
March 29
Northern Ireland 0 Slovenia 0
Estonia 1 Serbia 1
June 3
Italy 3 Estonia 0
Faroe Islands 0 Slovenia 2
June 7
Faroe Islands 2 Estonia 0
Aug. 10
Northern Ireland 4 Faroe Islands 0
Sept. 2
Northern Ireland 0 Serbia 1
Slovenia 1 Estonia 2
Faroe Islands 0 Italy 1
Sept. 6
Italy 1 Slovenia 0
Serbia 3 Faroe Islands 1
Estonia 4 Northern Ireland 1
Fixtures
Oct. 11
Italy v Northern Ireland
Slovenia v Serbia
