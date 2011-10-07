Oct 7 Euro 2012 qualifying Group C results and standings on Friday.

Serbia 1 Italy 1

Northern Ireland 1 Estonia 2

Standings: P W D L F A Pts

Italy* 9 7 2 0 17 2 23

Estonia 10 5 1 4 15 14 16

Serbia 9 4 3 2 13 11 15

Slovenia 9 3 2 4 10 7 11

Northern Ireland 9 2 3 4 9 10 9

Faroe Islands 10 1 1 8 6 26 4

* denotes qualified for Euro 2012 finals

Results:

Aug. 11, 2010

Estonia 2 Faroe Islands 1

Sept. 3

Faroe Islands 0 Serbia 3

Estonia 1 Italy 2

Slovenia 0 Northern Ireland 1

Sept. 7

Serbia 1 Slovenia 1

Italy 5 Faroe Islands 0

Oct. 8

Slovenia 5 Faroe Islands 1

Serbia 1 Estonia 3

Northern Ireland 0 Italy 0

Oct. 12

Faroe Islands 1 Northern Ireland 1

Estonia 0 Slovenia 1

Italy v Serbia match abandoned, Italy awarded 3-0 victory

March 25, 2011

Serbia 2 Northern Ireland 1

Slovenia 0 Italy 1

March 29

Northern Ireland 0 Slovenia 0

Estonia 1 Serbia 1

June 3

Italy 3 Estonia 0

Faroe Islands 0 Slovenia 2

June 7

Faroe Islands 2 Estonia 0

Aug. 10

Northern Ireland 4 Faroe Islands 0

Sept. 2

Northern Ireland 0 Serbia 1

Slovenia 1 Estonia 2

Faroe Islands 0 Italy 1

Sept. 6

Italy 1 Slovenia 0

Serbia 3 Faroe Islands 1

Estonia 4 Northern Ireland 1

Fixtures

Oct. 11

Italy v Northern Ireland

Slovenia v Serbia

