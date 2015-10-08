LONDON, Oct 8 Fans of Germany, Poland and
Ireland will be scratching their heads and sporting furrowed
brows as they try to figure out their team's chances of
qualifying for Euro 2016 ahead of Sunday's final round of Group
D matches.
In football parlance, everything is still to play for as one
point separates the top three after world champions Germany
suffered a shock 1-0 defeat away to Ireland and Poland secured a
last-gasp 2-2 draw against hosts Scotland on Thursday.
Group leaders Germany, with 19 points, remain in the box
seat and will go through with a win or a draw in their final
encounter against Georgia.
Should they lose that match, however, they could find
themselves outside of the top two.
Poland and Ireland face each other in Warsaw on Sunday. A
win for either team will send them through, but the complexities
of the group mean that both could qualify with a draw.
After the first match between the two teams ended 1-1 in
Dublin in March, a 0-0 draw on Sunday would ensure Poland finish
above Ireland because they would have scored more away goals in
meetings between the sides.
Poland would also finish above Ireland with a 1-1 draw due
to their superior goal difference in all their group matches.
Should their final match end 2-2 or a higher scoring draw,
then Ireland would finish above Poland, having scored more away
goals in matches between the sides.
Should the unthinkable happen and world champions Germany
lose their final match at home to Georgia then any draw between
Poland and Ireland would see all three teams finish on 19 points
and Germany would go out due to an inferior head-to-head record.
Group D standings
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Germany 9 6 1 2 22 8 19
2 Poland 9 5 3 1 31 9 18
-------------------------
3 Ireland 9 5 3 1 18 5 18
4 Scotland 9 3 3 3 16 12 12
5 Georgia 9 3 0 6 9 14 9
6 Gibraltar 9 0 0 9 2 50 0
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)