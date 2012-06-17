WARSAW, June 17 Euro 2012 Group D qualifying chances:

Playing on Tuesday (1845 GMT)

Sweden v France, Kiev

England v Ukraine, Donetsk

Group D P W D L F A Pts

France 2 1 1 0 3 1 4

England 2 1 1 0 4 3 4

Ukraine 2 1 0 1 2 3 3

Sweden 2 0 0 2 3 5 0

Qualifying chances: In simple terms, France and England both need a draw to be sure to go through, Ukraine need to win and Sweden are out. Of course, it is never quite that easy.

France can afford to lose and still advance if Ukraine do not beat England. Even then a single goal defeat by Sweden would still see the French through on goal difference.

In exceptional circumstances, England could also lose and still qualify.

If Sweden beat France, it would come down to goal difference between England and the French as they drew their direct encounter.

As it stands France hold a one-goal advantage but if Sweden win by two goals or more and England fare less badly against Ukraine, they could still make it. (Compiled by Paul Radford; Edited by Tom Pilcher)