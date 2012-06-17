WARSAW, June 17 Euro 2012 Group D qualifying
chances:
Playing on Tuesday (1845 GMT)
Sweden v France, Kiev
England v Ukraine, Donetsk
Group D P W D L F A Pts
France 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
England 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
Ukraine 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
Sweden 2 0 0 2 3 5 0
Qualifying chances: In simple terms, France and England both
need a draw to be sure to go through, Ukraine need to win and
Sweden are out. Of course, it is never quite that easy.
France can afford to lose and still advance if Ukraine do
not beat England. Even then a single goal defeat by Sweden would
still see the French through on goal difference.
In exceptional circumstances, England could also lose and
still qualify.
If Sweden beat France, it would come down to goal difference
between England and the French as they drew their direct
encounter.
As it stands France hold a one-goal advantage but if Sweden
win by two goals or more and England fare less badly against
Ukraine, they could still make it.
