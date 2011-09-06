Sept 6 Euro 2012 qualifying Group F results and
standings on Tuesday.
Croatia 3 Israel 1
Latvia 1 Greece 1
Malta 1 Georgia 1
Standings: P W D L F A Pts
Croatia 8 6 1 1 16 5 19
Greece 8 5 3 0 10 4 18
Israel 9 4 1 4 11 11 13
Georgia 9 2 4 3 6 7 10
Latvia 8 2 2 4 7 10 8
Malta 8 0 1 7 4 17 1
Previous results:
Sept. 2, 2010
Israel 3 Malta 1
Sept. 3
Latvia 0 Croatia 3
Greece 1 Georgia 1
Sept. 7
Georgia 0 Israel 0
Malta 0 Latvia 2
Croatia 0 Greece 0
Oct. 8
Georgia 1 Malta 0
Greece 1 Latvia 0
Oct. 9
Israel 1 Croatia 2
Oct. 12
Latvia 1 Georgia 1
Greece 2 Israel 1
Nov. 17
Croatia 3 Malta 0
March 26, 2011
Georgia 1 Croatia 0
Israel 2 Latvia 1
Malta 0 Greece 1
March 29
Israel 1 Georgia 0
June 3
Croatia 2 Georgia 1
June 4
Greece 3 Malta 1
Latvia 1 Israel 2
Sept. 2
Israel 0 Greece 1
Georgia 0 Latvia 1
Malta 1 Croatia 3
Fixtures:
Oct. 7
Greece v Croatia
Latvia v Malta
Oct. 11
Croatia v Latvia
Georgia v Greece
Malta v Israel
(Editing by Toby Davis)
